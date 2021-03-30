Galileo birthday: Legendary stallion turns 23

A son of the legendary Sadler's Wells, he was a brilliant racehorse, winning the Derby and Irish Derby plus the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot during a dazzling career.

Remarkably he's gone on to even greater success at stud. To date he's sired a record five Derby winners, Serpentine in 2020 his latest.

It was also the year he passed Danehill's record for most Group One winners.

His sons and daughters have enjoyed unparalleled success at racecourses round the world, led by the incomparable Frankel.