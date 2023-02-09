Handled superbly well by Francois Doumen and ridden for the majority of his career by the trainer’s son, Thierry, Baracouda was seen more in Britain than France after his initial foray in 2000.

That first trip across the Channel saw him beat Deano’s Beeno by 15 lengths in the Long Walk at Ascot – after which he was bought by JP McManus – and he followed up in the National Spirit at Fontwell.

Unfortunately he was denied his first Cheltenham Festival appearance by the foot and mouth disease so in March 2001 he had his last French outing, winning at Auteuil.

At the end of that campaign Baracouda did get to prove his worth at Sandown in a race which was effectively a replacement for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

The following season he won the Ascot Hurdle, another Long Walk, the Rendlesham and held off Bannow Bay in a thrilling Stayers’ Hurdle.