Philip Robinson - Queen Me: "She has showed quite a lot of ability and she finished behind Swingalong in the Lowther last year, so we know she likes York. The ground should be fine and back in a Listed race, I think she will have a great chance. She’s been racing in Group One company and it makes a big difference, so hopefully she will be able to find her old form."

“I had thought that he could run here and then work towards the Nunthorpe, but if he didn’t run here and I had to go straight there then it wouldn’t really bother me.”

“He’s in absolutely brilliant form at home, he looked pretty progressive in his last start when he won the Listed race at Haydock. He’s got a penalty to contend with as a result but it is more the weather that is my concern really, we’ll keep an eye on it and then make a call.

Ed Bethell - Regional : "It’s very much weather-dependent at the moment. I’m hoping for a miracle and that every weather forecast will be completely wrong!

Aidan O'Brien - City Of Troy: “We were impressed with him on his debut, but he hasn’t done much since.

“That was only two weeks ago, but he’s been in good form at home and you had to be delighted with him first time out. This looks an ideal race for him and hopefully it will do him good long term and it gives him a good education.

“We’ve always thought he was a nice horse.”

Charlie Appleby - Great Truth: "Obviously he won that maiden impressively

“He was very green that day as you saw, he hung across to the left. Mentally and physically he’s done very well since. When I say physically, he’s tightened up, but mentally he galloped on Wednesday, William rode him, and he was very slick.

“He quickened up well. It is a competitive Superlative this year. We were second with Victory Dance last year and he didn’t quite get to where we hoped he might get. But this year, with Aidan’s horse, it will be tough, because he looks decent. But we like our horse. He is slick.”

Patrick Owens - Oddyssey: “He’s come out of Ascot good and is training well. He has grown up a lot mentally which is great and we know he is going to be a nice, big, strong horse next year, but physically he has done so well this year.

"Hopefully he can step up on Ascot and I guess we’re only going to find out on the day. He has done everything right at home, but it is a massive step up.

“I’m happy with the draw, especially the two horses I’m drawn next to (City Of Troy and Great Truth), which I’m really pleased about and hopefully the ground stays as it is, that would be important. He might handle a bit of cut, but if it could stay as it is that would be perfect.

“We’ve been very pleased with him and please God he can run another big race.”

Richard Ryan - Iberian: "He did it very well on debut at Newbury and we sort of earmarked this race as an idea. He’s trained well leading into it so we’re taking part and hopeful.

“Charlie (Hills, trainer) is quite bold on him and he shows up quite well in the morning. We’re hopeful progress can continue to be made, but it is a hell of a race.”

Emma Spencer - Sonny Liston: “I think gelding him has really helped and he was the last off the bridle at Ascot,” said Emma Spencer, managing director and racing manager for owners Chelsea Thoroughbreds.

“I expect him to be ridden the same when he steps up in trip at York, he seemed to switch off well, but obviously Jimi Hendrix was quite a long way ahead of him on the other side.

“I think it looks a good race for him, obviously a very different race to Ascot, but I think he’s kind of proven himself over the trip before and could now get his act together and build on what he did in the Hunt Cup.”

Daniel Kubler - Astro King: “If he hadn’t run in the Hunt Cup, what price would he be for this? That first run for us at York was very encouraging. Straight after the race, we were like, ‘here’s a plan’ – because he finished off the race really nicely. So, we sort of always had it in our minds that probably Hunt Cup and then this looked very logical from that point onwards.

“Our analytics and stuff that we do would suggest that he should get a mile and a quarter. It’s definitely something that’s worth exploring further. I suppose the only thing is we wouldn’t want loads of rain. That would be our slight one, we’re a little bit concerned about."

Philip Robinson - Sea The Casper: "He’s a horse who hasn’t had a lot of racing, but he is going the right way and seems to be improving. He’s working nicely and we’re hopeful he will have a great chance."

Eve Johnson Houghton - Streets Of Gold & Accidental Agent: “We were thrilled (at Ascot), but not surprised. He’s 4lb well-in on official ratings and it seems the obvious race to go for.

“I know three-year-olds have a great record in it, but they don’t actually run in it that often. Because of the weight for age, you have to be rated quite high to get into it. I’m really pleased with him and I’m looking forward to a big run from him.

"Accidental Agent ran so well in in it last year and Mia (Nicholls) is going to take 7lb off him, so we thought we would give him a nice day out."