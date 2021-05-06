ITV Racing tips: Simon Holt Lingfield, Haydock & Ascot Saturday tips

Racing betting tips: Saturday, May 8 1pt win Colonial Dreams in 1.25 Haydock at 8/1 (bet365) 2pts win Bounce The Blues in 3.25 Lingfield at 100/30 (Hills, bet365) 1pt win Sunset Breeze in 3.40 Ascot at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

In the unfortunate absence of High Definition, widely thought to be Aidan O'Brien's leading hope for the newly-sponsored Cazoo Derby on June 5, Saturday's Lingfield Trial may be at the mercy of Adayar who made a really good impression when an eye-catching, staying-on second to Alenquer on his reappearance in Sandown's (1m2f) Classic Trial. That form took a hit when third-placed Yibir bombed out at Chester on Thursday, but William Buick's mount - a strapping son of Frankel related to middle-distance winners - is likely to be well suited by the step up in trip to nearly a mile and a half. At likely short odds, Adayar will not make anyone rich on this occasion but he has great potential and I anticipate a performance which will result in current odds of 14/1 for the Epsom Classic disappearing quickly. Later on at Lingfield, BOUNCE THE BLUES is fancied to prove too good for her rivals in the Group Three Novibet Chartwell Fillies Stakes.

The ex-Irish, Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old made a good start in this country when third to Foxtrot Lady and Althiqa in another Group Three at Doncaster over seven furlongs last September, and may have run just as well subsequently when finding Cloak Of Spirits just too strong over a mile at Newmarket. Those two pieces of form look decent enough with Althiqa increasing her rating in Dubai earlier this year while Cloak Of Spirits went on to finish an excellent third to Nazeef in the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes. In Ireland, the lightly-raced Bounce The Blues seemed ideally suited by this trip of seven furlongs on ground not too quick (the likely conditions here) and her reappearance fifth behind the smart Top Rank in the Doncaster Mile in March gave a similar impression as she didn't quite get home. Likely to strip fitter for that outing, Oisin Murphy's mount has plenty going for her here against Isabella Giles (a little disappointing first time out) and the German challenger Axana who is possibly better suited by an extra furlong.

Saturday's Best Bets: Ascot and Lingfield

Indeed, the chief threat may be the improving Double Or Bubble who made a mockery of her handicap mark at Ascot last month, albeit carrying just 8st7lb, and now takes a step up in class. Double Or Bubble has gone up 16lb in the ratings since beating SUNSET BREEZE a neck over seven furlongs at Ascot last September and, over the same course and distance, the runner-up (raised just 4lb) should go very well in the tote+ Victoria Cup.

Sir Mark Prescott's gelding won three times in 2020 and wound up his campaign with a battling half length second at Doncaster behind Tranchee who also did well subsequently and is now rated a stone higher. A scopey son of Pivotal, Sunset Breeze looks open to a good deal of improvement, won first time out last season, clearly remains potentially well handicapped and, for a horse who tends to edge left under pressure, his draw right next to the stands side rail could prove perfect. At Haydock, in the opening Pertemps Network Long Distance Handicap Hurdle, COLONIAL DREAMS can gain some consolation for a near-miss over the course and distance early last month when he cruised into the lead in the back straight and looked the most likely winner only to be collared on the post by the progressive Small Present who was completing a hat-trick.