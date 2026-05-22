Lane looks lively in the Guineas

Aidan O’Brien has a strong hand in Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh, with True Love and Precise filling the top two spots in the market after they finished first and seventh at Newmarket, respectively.

Ryan Moore has jumped off Precise and on to True Love and the daughter of No Nay Never sets the standard, so it’s no real surprise she has been backed into odds-on favouritism.

She is a speedy miler, though, and the combination of this track and trip isn’t guaranteed to see her in her best light, while stall one can be tricky enough as she could end up fighting for room on the inside.

There’s enough doubt at the prices to have a small each-way bet against her and Donnacha O’Brien’s KENSINGTON LANE appeals for the role at 33/1.

She has a bit to find on the ratings, but she does look an improved model at three with the promise of more to come, and she also has recent course and distance form up her sleeve after a showing a good attitude to win the Group 3 Athasi Stakes here last time.

That day she got across from stall nine to race prominently and she inched her way over to the rail in the straight under Chris Hayes, before seeing off Black Caviar Gold with a gutsy finishing effort.

She ran on again in the last half-furlong to win going away and Donnacha O’Brien had three winners at this meeting last year, so she’ll be well primed for this on her third run of the campaign.

Crucially she has the gate speed to take advantage of her good draw in three and if Hayes gets out and bags the rail in front she could be well positioned when the race heats up a quarter of a mile from home.

We don’t know if she’s good enough for this level, but I think her attitude will take her a long way and at the big prices she’s worth a bet.

The Verdict: Back KENSINGTON LANE in the 16:30 Curragh