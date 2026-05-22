Our form expert struck with 2pt winner Golden Story on Saturday and he has two selections for Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas day at the Curragh on Sunday.
The Verdict: Sunday May 24
1pt e.w Bay City Roller in the 15:55 Curragh at 9/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3)
0.5pts e.w Kensington Lane in the 16:30 Curragh at 33/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4, General 1,2,3)
Lane looks lively in the Guineas
Aidan O’Brien has a strong hand in Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh, with True Love and Precise filling the top two spots in the market after they finished first and seventh at Newmarket, respectively.
Ryan Moore has jumped off Precise and on to True Love and the daughter of No Nay Never sets the standard, so it’s no real surprise she has been backed into odds-on favouritism.
She is a speedy miler, though, and the combination of this track and trip isn’t guaranteed to see her in her best light, while stall one can be tricky enough as she could end up fighting for room on the inside.
There’s enough doubt at the prices to have a small each-way bet against her and Donnacha O’Brien’s KENSINGTON LANE appeals for the role at 33/1.
She has a bit to find on the ratings, but she does look an improved model at three with the promise of more to come, and she also has recent course and distance form up her sleeve after a showing a good attitude to win the Group 3 Athasi Stakes here last time.
That day she got across from stall nine to race prominently and she inched her way over to the rail in the straight under Chris Hayes, before seeing off Black Caviar Gold with a gutsy finishing effort.
She ran on again in the last half-furlong to win going away and Donnacha O’Brien had three winners at this meeting last year, so she’ll be well primed for this on her third run of the campaign.
Crucially she has the gate speed to take advantage of her good draw in three and if Hayes gets out and bags the rail in front she could be well positioned when the race heats up a quarter of a mile from home.
We don’t know if she’s good enough for this level, but I think her attitude will take her a long way and at the big prices she’s worth a bet.
The Verdict: Back KENSINGTON LANE in the 16:30 Curragh
Bye baby baby bye bye
We’re playing with fire taking on all these Aidan O’Brien-trained big guns but I can’t shake the feeling that Minnie Hauk is vulnerable at the top level over 10 furlongs ahead of the Tattersalls Gold Cup.
She’s a fantastic filly and her class might well see her through, she has such an admirable raw ability, but this comes down to market forces and at 4/9 I would simply rather be against her at this trip given she is such a strong stayer.
Almaqam should probably have won more than he has for a horse of his class but that’s largely because he needs conditions in his favour and the drying-ground looks against him.
With all that in mind George Scott’s BAY CITY ROLLER looks the bet at 9/1, as he’s versatile between 10 and 12 furlongs and on the ground, as well, while his yard is in tremendous form.
Scott (six from 18 at 33% for the last fortnight) has had winners at Longchamp, Haydock and York over the last few days and this horse is competing with Paris winner Caballo De Mar for stable star status after winning a Group 1 in Germany at the end of last season.
He too will likely try and make the most of his inside draw with a prominent run at this trip and he’s well used to being ridden in such a way. Indeed, it seems to suit him well.
Last time out he was edged out of the Huxley Stakes at Chester by a game Lambourn under an inspired Ryan Moore, but that was a tremendous reappearance from the son of New Bay who was carrying a 5lb penalty.
That was Oisin Murphy’s first race on Bay City Roller but he has an excellent record for owners Victorious Forever, including that Group 1 on Caballo De Mar at Longchamp the other night, and he’s just the man to have on your side in a situation like this one.
The Verdict: Back BAY CITY ROLLER in the 15:55 Curragh
Preview posted at 17:05 BST on 23/05/26
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org