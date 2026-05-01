Mor success for Menuisier in 1000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien bids for his eighth success in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday and he has a strong hand with Precise and True Love holding strong form claims.

This could all be very simple if Precise turns up in top form, as she looked a league above her contemporaries in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at this track in October and if she improves on that she’ll be very hard to beat.

The thing that puts me off Precise is the setback she endured in late March, especially with the O’Brien team not firing on all cylinders this spring, so I think it’s worth taking a chance on one at a much bigger price each-way in a race that often throws up a surprise.

In all honesty you can make a case for plenty, but with a strong pace likely and a cluster of prominent racers drawn middle to high I do think this is going to be a really nice set up for David Menuisier’s INIS MOR.

She ran well in fourth in the Nell Gwyn last month, but she was a bit fresh and keen on her first start of the year and if anything travelled too well, but I’d imagine she’ll come on from that with the extra furlong looking in her favour.

By Galiway, out of a Deep Impact mare, she has a very interesting pedigree and might even get the Oaks trip, but there’s no doubt she has bags of natural pace and going the extra furlong in the Guineas can see her improve.

With Venetian Lace, Mubasimah and Timeforshowcasing drawn around her I think she might just get a lovely tow into this and if she switches off better with the Nell Gwyn run under her belt she can come home strongly.

Two years ago Menuisier ran the same owners’ Tamfana in this race after she had shaped encouragingly in her trial (the Prix Imprudence) and she ran a cracker in fourth, her final position not telling the whole story as she was really unlucky in the run.

She turned out to be top class and while Inis Mor has some way to go to become the new Tamfana, she has a very similar profile at the corresponding stage of her career and she can go well for Sean Levey, who won this race in 2018 with 66/1 shot Billesdon Brook.

The Verdict: Back INIS MOR in the 15.35 Newmarket