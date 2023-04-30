The Sky Bet Sunday Series kicked off at Musselburgh with David and Nicola Barron stealing the show with a quality double.
JER BATT and ON A SESSION made the Musselburgh leg of the Sky Bet Sunday Series a day to remember for the training partnership of David and Nicola Barron on Sunday.
Jer Batt won the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Sprint Apprentice Handicap under Billy Loughnane, the pair up with the pace all the way before stretching clear in the closing stages.
Later on the card, in the seven-furlong Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap, On A Session did it in a similar fashion, proving well handicapped off 84 on turf after coming down the weights on the all-weather this winter.
"It's nice for these type of horses to get their day in the sun and get some decent prizemoney," Nicola Barron said.
"They’ve suddenly started to come into themselves. We’ve had a slow start to the turf but we’ve turned the corner now.”
CONOR BEASLEY won the MND Jockey Cup, scoring 23 points thanks to two wins aboard ELIM and THE THIN BLUE LINE.
New for this year's Sunday Series, the Cup is decided on a points system, with 10 going to the winner of a race, 5 to second and 3 points for a third place.
Beasley took home the £10,000 prize, narrowly edging out Billy Loughnane who was second in the standings - and second to Beasley in the crucial final race on Abduction.
RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE ran a super race in second in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap at 5.15.
Iain Jardine's five-year-old was having his first start of the campaign and he came from the rear while the winner was given an excellent prominent ride by Franny Norton.
Jardine's horse looks well treated off his current mark on this evidence, though, and he'll be of interest next time, especially if he's back up in distance to a trip in excess of today's 1m4f.
