Star(s) of the Day: David & Nicola Barron

JER BATT and ON A SESSION made the Musselburgh leg of the Sky Bet Sunday Series a day to remember for the training partnership of David and Nicola Barron on Sunday.

Jer Batt won the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Sprint Apprentice Handicap under Billy Loughnane, the pair up with the pace all the way before stretching clear in the closing stages.

Later on the card, in the seven-furlong Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap, On A Session did it in a similar fashion, proving well handicapped off 84 on turf after coming down the weights on the all-weather this winter.

"It's nice for these type of horses to get their day in the sun and get some decent prizemoney," Nicola Barron said.

"They’ve suddenly started to come into themselves. We’ve had a slow start to the turf but we’ve turned the corner now.”