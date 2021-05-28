Sky Bet Sunday Series: New venture launched

The three seven-race cards – most with 25-minute gaps between races – will be showcased in their entirety on ITV, and prize money has been significantly increased to £600,000 (from c. £150,000) across the three Sunday cards

It will be hosted by Oli Bell on ITV racing, who will endeavour to delve behind the scenes and uncover the less-told stories about what goes into preparing a horse for racing and what goes into staging a raceday itself, as well as features on the grass roots, such as pony racing.

It will also present a chance to showcase horses, trainers and jockeys who don't often get the limelight.

Bell said: “We are delighted to be hosting three days of terrific Sunday racing in the summer which will give viewers three bonanza weekends of terrestrial racing. We are particularly looking forward to showcasing ‘behind the scenes’ activity to engage viewers at home with all the participants involved in a race day, both equine and human, and racing at its grass roots. It’s really important to us that we recognise the bigger and smaller names in the sport as well as the owners and stable staff and this series gives us a great opportunity to continue to do that on ITV.”

Steve Birch, Sky Bet CEO, said: “Sky Bet are excited to support the racing industry in this new venture showcasing high quality racing on a Sunday evening broadcast live on ITV. We want to work more closely with the racing industry to grow this great sport – and this collaboration is a clear step in the right direction bringing together racecourses, media rights owners, horsemen and operators for the wider benefit of racing.”