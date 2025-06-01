Sunday Series Chelmsford review: Venetian Lace could be bound for Royal Ascot

A review of the action following Chelmsford's Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture, including a smart juvenile winner who could be in line for Royal Ascot.

Johnston's juvenile luck turning Charlie Johnston hopes the victory of debutant Venetian Lace at Chelmsford City is a sign of things to come at Epsom Downs on Saturday where he could have two runners in this year’s Betfred Derby. Victory for the daughter of Masar in the Sky Bet Club Restricted Maiden Stakes supplied the Middleham handler with his first two-year-old winner of the campaign to set up a potential trip to Royal Ascot next month. However, before finalising his team for the Royal meeting Johnston is looking forward to the world’s most famous Classic at the Surrey venue at the weekend, in which both Chester Vase runner-up Lazy Griff and Green Storm hold entries. Johnston said: “Lazy Griff will run if the ground is right for him. He is a big, heavy-topped horse and the undulations of the track scare me a little bit. I would be more comfortable with some ease in the ground around there for him. “Green Storm will definitely run. His owner Ahmad Al Shaikh (of Green Team Racing) has got a great record of being in the shake-up with big-priced horses. "He was too fresh and free in the Feilden Stakes, but hopefully that run has got the steam out of him. He is an outsider, but he deserves to be there." As for Venetian Lace, Johnston hinted that an outing in the Listed Chesham Stakes could be her next port of call following her length-and- three-quarters success under Jason Hart.

Johnston said of the 12/1 winner: “I was probably too soft on them through March and we just took our time and then sure enough it didn’t rain for six weeks and we got caught a bit on the back foot. “She is a nice filly. She is quite hot at home so I wasn’t sure how she would handle the first day at school, but touchwood it went very well. “It was a restricted maiden and the chances are that three quarters of them weren’t much good, but the way she picked up off a slow gallop and went by a horse with experience I’d like to think she is above average. Every two-year-old that wins at this time of year you are thinking do we go to Royal Ascot, but we will see. "I’d like to think she is nice enough to be at that level at some point, whether that is right to be going there we will have to think about. She will qualify for the Chesham and that might be better than the Albany, which is a bit of a cavalry charge. I wouldn’t rule out an entry in the Chesham."