The Sky Bet Sunday Series moved to Hamilton Park on Sunday and we round up all the key results and things to note.

Sprinter to follow: Quintus Arrius Two came nicely clear in the Race To A Cure For MND 3YO Sprint Handicap and winner Quintus Arrius may ultimately have won a shade cosily from Mountain Warrior despite there being just a neck between them at the line. After travelling powerfully from the outset under Tom Eaves, the Kevin Ryan-trained winner didn't appear to be doing a lot on hitting the front and he was merely kept up to his work on the steep rise to the line. Speaking on ITV4, Ryan said: "He's a work in progress, he's a laid back horse in the mornings and that can be a bit of a trait with his sire, Mehmas. They tend not to be flashy, he's only doing enough. But the more he's racing the more he's learning. I like him, this could be a nice horse going forward and may not reach the ceiling of his ability this year." "He's got a lot of ability," added winning jockey, Eaves. "There's plenty there and he's a really likeable horse."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Jockey Cup: Oisin Orr Oisin Orr won the MND Jockey Cup, scoring 23 points thanks in the main to his win aboard My Little Queens (3/1 fav) who finished with a rattle to prevail in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap. New for this year's Sunday Series, the Cup is decided on a points system, with 10 going to the winner of a race, 5 to second and 3 points for a third place. Orr took home the £10,000 prize, edging out Connor Beasley and Paul Mulrennan. 1st Oisin Orr 16pts

2nd Connor Beasley 13pts

3rd Paul Mulrennan 13pts

Ride of the day: Danny Tudhope Special mention must go to Danny Tudhope who produced a riding masterclass aboard confirmed quirky character Pisanello (3/1 fav), delivering his charge with perfection to land the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap by half a length from What's The Story. The six-year-old came into the race with a losing run stretching back to April, 2022, despite turning in a host of big efforts in defeat throughout last summer, and again when second on his seasonal reappearance at Thirsk. It looked for a long way like history might repeat himself here, with Tudhope searching for racing room inside the final two furlongs as Pisanello travelled powerfully, covered up just off the pace. However, Tudhope didn't panic, biding his time until the gaps finally appeared and then unleashing a telling turn of foot from his mount who doesn't like to be in front too long and was was produced to lead only in the final strides.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Tudhope told ITV4: "He's that kind of horse. You need to land him on the line. He's got so much ability but he's hard to win with. "This race panned out perfectly for him. He got out in the last 100 yards and the line came just in time for him. "That's the way he has to be ridden and it's great for the owners. They're great owners and it's good for the whole team."

Royal Ascot prospect: Golden Arrow Golden Arrow, a £200,000 purchase from the breeze-up sales, made a successful start to his career, landing the five-furlong maiden that kicked off the card. The son of Havana Grey, trained by Alice Haynes and ridden by Kieran O'Neill, picked up well when pulled out to launch his challenge and got the verdict by three-quarters of a length from the 5/4 favourite Moonstone Boy. Golden Arrow, who was a non-runner at Ascot on Saturday on account of unsuitable going, won at 13/8.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

O'Neill, speaking on ITV4, said: "He's a nice horse. I've loved him since the day he came in. I've ridden him every day since he came from the breeze-ups. I said to Alice he's a bit of a rocket and I was coming here quite confident." When asked whether Royal Ascot could be on the agenda, O'Neill replied: "Yeah. You'd like to run him once more before Ascot for the experience more than anything but he's a nice horse going forward." Haynes, who first started training in 2021, said: "He's very laid back. He took a while to get going there but he's fast. He'll be better on good, firm ground. He'll be very quick on that."

Sunday Series Eyecatcher: Golden Mind Richard Fahey has introduced some of his better two-year-olds in recent weeks and Golden Mind goes straight into the notebook after his promising introduction. Ultimately beaten just three-quarters of a length and half a length in third, the half-brother to Perfect Power missed a beat at the start and was shuffled back which effectively meant he had to make his challenge on the wide outside. Golden Mind came with a promising run approaching the final furlong but was just worried out of it when push came to shove and he wasn't unduly punished. He is likely to improve a lot and may yet be able to follow his sibling's hooves by heading to the Royal meeting, via a novice somewhere in the north over the next couple of weeks.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Trainer of the day: Jim Goldie Veteran handler Jim Goldie is synonymous with big winners in Scotland and was only narrowly denied a hat-trick on the day when Faylaq finished third behind Irish raider Derry Lad in the concluding Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap. Goldie had won the preceding two races as Jordan Electrics (10/1) and Geremia (9/2) took out the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap and Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers' Handicap respectively. Jordan Electrics was made to work hard for his second success on the bounce, but Geremia appeared to have plenty in hand as he powered clear late on, once again proving Goldie to be a master when it comes to lining one up for a crack at a decent pot.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!