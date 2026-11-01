Sunday review and free video replays: Fantastic day for Jamie Snowden

A review of the pick of the action from Carlisle and Worcester on Sunday as Jamie Snowden took the plaudits.

A fabulous day for trainer Jamie Snowden featured a fine win for Wendigo in Carlisle's feature Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase. Wendigo had looked a smart novice chaser last season before falling at Cheltenham in March and he also failed to fire at Aintree on his final run of the campaign but, with the yard in scintillating form, jockey Conor O'Farrell gave him a forward ride as the 4/1 shot locked horns with Doyen Quest from an early stage, with Sam Twiston-Davies content to sit off the early pace aboard the third and final runner - 8/11 favourite Potters Charm. The often informative contest started to take shape four fences from the finish as Potters Charm began to close up but it was clear Wendigo was going to be a tough horse to pass after he fought off Doyen Quest who weakened out of it to be well beaten. Potters Charm challenged between the final two jumps but O'Farrell still had plenty of horse left underneath him and, having drifted over towards the far side, forcing the runner-up to switch, Wendigo found extra close home to score by two and a quarter lengths.

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O’Farrell said: “He is a very smart horse and had a lot of things against him today – he was wrong at the weights and probably wants softer ground than this ideally. Jamie also thinks he might be better going left-handed. "I couldn't fault him today. Jumping long or short, he was brilliant. I’ve committed him early enough, but fair play to Jamie he has his horses ready and he has hit the line really well. “It was a big ask to give 10lb to Potters Charm but fair play to the horse. I thought I was getting a bit tired at the back of the last, but he has felt the second horse coming and stuck his neck out again." Cut to 8/1 (from 10s) by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury (November 28), Wendigo was bringing up a cross-the-card four-timer for Snowden. O’Farrell added: “Newbury should be right up his street, and he should be spot-on for it now. He is an exciting prospect for Aintree in the spring. I am only keeping the saddle warm for Gavin Sheehan (Wendigo’s regular jockey). “He is a smashing horse with loads of scope, and you couldn’t have asked for more on his first run of the season. There are similarities with Many Clouds and Newbury and Aintree are two targets for him. Aintree should hold no fears for him if the ground was right as he can jump long and short.” Wendigo's stablemate Obsessedwithyou (6/1) caused a small upset, this one in the hands of Twiston-Davies, in Carlisle's Listed PricedUp Boosted Prices Daily Houghton Mares' Chase, beating Apple Away and odds-on favourite Paggane, Race-fit having run over hurdles and fences during the summer months, Obsessedwithyou stayed on bravely to hold an advantage over the higher-rated placed horses after a mistake at the final fence.

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Sam Twiston-Davies said: “These mares’ Listed races are competitive and she had a bit to find on paper, but she put up a good round of jumping. She is very honest and fair play to Jamie (Snowden) and his team. "I said to Brian (Hughes, rider of Paggane) halfway round going down the hill are you not really going because I was only doing a half-speed. I thought from watching her videos I would be more sat behind the bridle. On the day she got into a good rhythm and enjoyed it. She is not the biggest, but very respondent." Meanwhile at Worcester, the Snowden-trained Cheltenham Festival winner Johnny's Jury made a winning start over fences with a battling display in the FBC Manby Bowdler 'Chasing Excellence' Beginners' Chase.

Johnny's Jury ridden by Gavin Sheehan

The six-year-old Albert Bartlett hero ended last term with a Grade 1 third at Aintree but was back to winning ways under Gavin Sheehan having stayed on dourly to beat Crest Of Fortune by a length.

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Snowden had earlier hit the board on the Worcester card courtesy of Joyau Allen, who won the CopyBet For Premier League Profit Boosts Novices' Handicap Chase as the 7/4 favoureite on stable debut having made the summer switch from Paul Nicholls.

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Skeltons strike with Bordes Dan and Harry Skelton rarely leave Carlisle without a winner when represented at the Cumbria venue and their 11/10 favourite Keops Des Bordes made a good impression in the two and a half-mile PricedUp Now With Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle. His jockey kept things simple on the hurdling newcomer, taking up the running from the outset, and although the final flight saw him land awkwardly on all fours, the six-year-old still had enough in the tank to beat 16/1 shot Lauvergnat by a length and a quarter. Paddy Power clipped the winner to 40/1 from 50s for both the Turners and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.