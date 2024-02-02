Sunday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Sunday's feature action from Leopardstown.
El Fabiolo is out to confirm his position as the leading two-mile chaser in training when he lines up in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.
Winner of the Irish Arkle at this meeting 12 months ago when he was overlooked by Paul Townend in favour of Appreciate It, he went on to confirm the big impression he made that day at Cheltenham. Up against Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon, the only horse to beat him since joining Willie Mullins, he came out well on top.
The pair were due to clash again in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot two weeks ago but the meeting was abandoned due to frost and Mullins swerved the rearranged race at Cheltenham last week, leaving Jonbon seemingly with a penalty kick, only for him to fluff his lines.
Mullins will be hoping the same fate does not befall his seven-year-old this weekend when he faces stiff opposition from within his own camp, three runners all owned by JP McManus – the improving mare Dinoblue, Gentleman De Mee and Saint Roi.
“El Fabiolo was supposed to go to England and then the Clarence House was rerouted to Cheltenham and we said we’d skip that and come to the Dublin Racing Festival,” said Mullins.
“He’s in great form. Dinoblue is a mare that’s improving all the time and then Gentleman De Mee’s there, he will also give a good account of himself and he likes this track. It’s shaping up to be a hot race, it’s not a foregone conclusion.”
El Fabiolo is the star among owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede’s ‘double green’ team but their racing manager Anthony Bromley is also taking nothing for granted.
“Dinoblue and Gentleman De Mee are really strong opposition and it is certainly not going to be easy,” said Bromley.
“The ground should be fine, he’s a course and distance winner and rated to win it, but I was hugely impressed by Dinoblue at Christmas in proper soft ground and there could be a big danger there.
“Let’s hope we can just get through it and then plan for Cheltenham. He is our big hope for Sunday and the weekend really.”
The only non-Mullins runner in the race is Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness, who was desperately disappointing behind Dinoblue at Christmas and has frequently come up just short in Grade Ones in the past.
Willie Mullins’ ever reliable State Man looks to retain his crown in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle against a familiar rival in Impaire Et Passe.
Since falling on his Irish debut, the seven-year-old has met with defeat just once in his last 10 outings for the Closutton maestro, when beaten by Constitution Hill in last year’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. His record includes seven Grade One wins and he was a four-and-three-quarter-length victor in this event 12 months ago when defeating the great Honeysuckle.
State Man’s two runs this season have both been convincing wins, as he took the Morgiana Hurdle and the Matheson Hurdle, the latter over stablemate Impaire Et Passe.
However, Mullins said of his runners: “State Man will have to turn up in the health he was in at Christmas, even better really, because Impaire Et Passe is improving all the time. I think conditions might suit Impaire Et Passe as well – and then you have Bob Olinger, who was very impressive in Cheltenham.
“He takes his chance here as well and he’s a good horse. Echoes In Rain we run as well, she’ll have her chance. It’s going to be a tip-top race, I think.”
Impaire Et Passe is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and has made a good start to life in the open division after winning the Ballymore at Cheltenham and the Champion Novice at Punchestown last season.
Anthony Bromley, racing manager to the owners, said of his chances: “Impaire Et Passe will run against State Man and will have his work cut out. I have huge respect for Bob Olinger in that race also and coming back in trip, he could be a big danger for us in terms of getting second place. It’s a small field but an exciting race.
“Daryl will ride him again and we will then make decisions on what we will do next, as he is entered in the Champion Hurdle and the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. We will see how we get on this Sunday.”
Bob Olinger looked back to his best last time out with a seven-length win in the Relkeel Hurdle, a run that came after a winning debut this term in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.
Henry de Bromhead said of the nine-year-old: “It’s great to see him coming back to himself, we’re delighted with him, he seems in good form. We’re in the Irish Champion Hurdle, it’s going to be a very good race and we’ll all learn something.”
There is a sole entrant from Gordon Elliott’s yard in Fils D’oudairies, who completes the field.
