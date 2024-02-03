Sunday racing preview: Ed Watson Newcastle tips

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson dives into the latest round of Sunday night action from Newcastle, where he tackles the key talking points on an eight-race card and finds two tartan-trained fancies.

TURNING OVER A NEW LEEF For every Rio Ferdinand, there’s an Anton. For every Michael Schumacher, there’s a Ralf. For every Brooks Koepka, there’s a Chase. 'Who?', you ask. Well, that’s precisely my point. Three younger siblings who never had a hope in hell of stepping out of the giant sporting shadows cast by their illustrious big brothers. As the saying goes, just because Pavarotti might have a twin doesn’t mean they can sing. Which aptly sums up the unforgiving family tree poor old Waleefy (6.30) finds himself born into. He’s a regally-bred half-brother to four previous winners. They’re not just any four. though. One is Group 1-winning monster Baaeed (Timeform rating 137). Another King George and Coronation Cup hero Hukum (130). The other two weren’t/aren’t exactly slouches, either, both recording three-figure Timeform ratings. Talk about inheriting a giant albatross to wear around your chestnut neck…

Who knows whether it was that impeccable bloodline, some impressive homework or a combination of both which prompted Waleefy to be sent off as an even-money favourite for his recent racecourse debut at Lingfield. Green out of the gates and then keen in the face of a dawdling early gallop, William Haggas’ three-year-old found himself in just about the worst possible position for a race which turned into a dash from the home turn. He ran on encouragingly for third once jockey Greg Cheyne got him organised, although the front-running winner had gone beyond recall by then. That initial experience won’t be lost on Waleefy here. And the step up from 7f to a mile should also bring about further improvement. It will almost certainly be needed in a deeper race here. His opponents include Tournelle, a course winner over 7f on debut for George Boughey last month, and Las Ramblas, a Roger Varian-trained debutant and 250,000gns half-brother to 1000 Guineas heroine, and three-time Group 1 winner, Legatissimo. Imagine the shame he or Waleefy will bring upon the family name if one, or both, are beaten in a February novice at Newcastle?

POINTS MEAN PRIZES The top two in the standings for ARC’s All-Weather Horse of the Year go head-to-head for the first time in the feature 7f handicap at 7.00. The Caltonian currently leads the race to the £100,000 bonus prize by virtue of his five wins (5 pts each), three seconds (4 pts each) and one third-place finish (3 pts) so far. That all adds up to a running total of 40 points, enough to give Matt Sawers and Linda Perratt, The Caltonian’s owner and trainer, a five-point cushion over the Mick Appleby-trained and Horse Watchers-owned Intervention (declared a non-runner since time of writing), who has just one win fewer. The latter already has plenty of credit in the bank, having landed the £20,000 bonus for December as the only horse to rack up three wins during that month. Whether one of those multiple winners actually scoop the six-figure jackpot come Good Friday remains to be seen, however. The championship’s overly-simplistic sliding scale points system - ARC will pay bonus money all the way down to 20th spot in the standing - places more emphasis on consistency, rather than the ultimate goal of actually winning races. That’s illustrated by the fact the two horses sitting in joint-third going into this weekend’s action - Artisan Dancer (Charlie Johnston) and Mumayaz (Tony Carroll) - have notched just a solitary victory between them. The latter, who has a BHA rating of just 66, has finished second no fewer than eight times this winter without getting his head in front. Hardly the profile of the right ‘winner’ of Horse of the Year, is it? The Caltonian came unstuck in his bid for a four-timer over 6f here last time. He didn’t get the clearest of passages through, despite there being only six runners, behind all-the-way winner Prince Of Zenda, who got an easy time of things on the front end and never looked like being caught. That was the ninth consecutive race in which The Caltonian was sent off favourite. In what looks the most competitive race he’s contested so far this winter, and over a trip he’s to win at, Perratt’s runner may have to give best.

"If he jumps round, he wins!" | Dublin Racing Festival Sunday preview and tips



LOOKING GOOD FOR LINDA Perratt’s renaissance has been one of the stories of the all-weather season so far. Thanks to the likes of The Caltonian, Nazca and Henery Hawk (runs in 8.00), the East Kilbride handler has racked up as many winners over the last six months as she had done in the previous three years. Her best chance of another on tonight’s card is MOON FLIGHT (6.00). Having initially started out over a mile for Sir Mark Prescott, the son of German Derby winner Sea The Moon has looked all about speed since being dropped back to 5f. He posted an improved effort when blowing apart a Wolvernhampton novice in November on his final start for Sir Mark, and backed it up with a pair of fine runner-up efforts on both runs for his new connections. Each time he’s shaped better than the bare result, perhaps just doing too much too soon and being picked off late on by a highly progressive and more patiently ridden rival.

He’s ideally drawn next to renowned trailblazer Night On Earth (who he meets on 3lb better terms for finishing in front of that rival at Wolves two runs ago) to get an ideal tow to the final 2f. From there, it will be over to Tommie Jakes to count to five before sending him for home. I don’t make a habit of betting in classified races but I’m prepared to make an exception for GLOBAL HUMOR (7.30) at the forecast double-digit odds. He won back-to-back Ayr handicaps off marks of 58 and 61 last summer but is now down to a career-low 50, allowing him to drop into classified company for the first time.