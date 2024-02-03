Sunday racing preview: Ed Watson Kempton tips

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson has nailed winners TILSWORTH ONY TA (6/1), MOON FLIGHT (9/2) and SMOKY MOUNTAIN (11/10) from six selections so far in his Sunday Night Lights series. He’s on the hunt for more success when the BHA’s new trial rolls on to round four at Kempton.

6.30: PLAY BAL Ordinarily, I’d be looking to oppose an eight-raced, four-year-old maiden conceding lumps of weight to lightly-raced, younger rivals open to any amount of improvement. But I’m not sure RIBAL is your ordinary four-year-old maiden. A two-length second to Military Order over 1m at Newmarket on his second and final start at two gave a glimpse of his ability and hinted at his potential for 2023. Yet he failed to push on in five starts last year, all at 1m2f, and was eventually sold out of Andrew Balding’s for just 19,000gns after trailing home last of seven at Epsom in August (bled from the nose). Interestingly, he was sent off favourite for each of those five races, suggesting he repeatedly showed up well on the Kingsclere gallops without quite translating his homework to the track.

New trainer Stuart Williams clearly saw something in Ribal that Balding didn’t, because he dropped his new recruit fully half-a-mile in trip for his stable debut at a foggy Newcastle eight days ago. Ribal had never run over 6f before, yet he didn’t seem the slightest bit inconvenienced by his first taste of sprinting; travelling smoothly on the front-running winner’s quarters (wearing a tongue tie for the first time), then knuckling down well inside the final furlong and only losing out in a bob of heads. A repeat should be just about good enough to land this, although he’s perfectly entitled to sharpen up for that first run back off a five-month absence. Balding relies on the year-younger Alhather, a 160,000gns Kodiac colt who didn’t make the expected improvement from first run to second, but retains potential nonetheless. Ditto See You Tonight, who was slow from the gates on her debut at Wolverhampton in late-November but came in for notable market support beforehand.

7.00: TRUST IN CLOVER One press room wag told me how Derek Thompson, on raceday presenter duties at the time, trotted out his second-most famous catchphrase “It’s a phow-tow!” every time a snapper lined up a picture of the trophy presentation on an eight-race card. Whether it’s an urban myth which has grown arms and legs down the years, who knows? Whatever Tommo’s whereabouts today, I hope he’s well, although I trust he will be… I’m also hoping there’ll be no need for a photo to assist the judge in calling PHOTOSYNTHESIS the winner of what’s the most interesting race of eight tonight, but also with an eye to the future.

The Aclaim colt, formerly trained in Ireland by Chris Timmons, has posted improved efforts on each of his two starts since joining Tom Clover. He chased home a pair of next-time-out winners over 5f on Newcastle on his debut for new connections. Then displayed an impressive turn of foot to overcome a poor track position in a slowly-run race and make a winning handicap debut over 6f at Lingfield, where he had Roman Emperor (2nd), Media Shooter (3rd) and beaten favourite Fire Demon (5th) behind. All three of those rivals reoppose here, the latter in first-time cheekpieces and Media Shooter on 3lb worse terms after winning at Wolverhampton next time. Yet I suspect Photosynthesis won with a shade more up his sleeve than the one-length margin implies. He’s Timeform top-rated, and has the potential to progress again given the more favourable pace scenario which is likely to unfold here. Kempton’s longer home straight will also give jockey Jack Mitchell more time to hunt down the leaders from a wide draw. Fire Demon didn’t live up to market expectations last time, when he was ridden with more restraint by Ryan Moore, but he may fare better here if Oisin Murphy reverts to the front-running tactics which served him well in two previous runs at this track.

8.30: TIME TO SHINE From what I can deduce from the BHA’s website, an official handicap mark of 60 makes Dubawi Time the lowest-rated horse currently trained by John and Thady Gosden. Until recently there was one lower, a 700,000gns son of Frankel called Synchronize, who’s rated just 48, but he was sold for 2,500gns earlier this month and appears to have headed for pastures new to pursue a career in classified races. There’s surely a reason why the Gosdens are persevering with DUBAWI TIME. Maybe it’s because if they don’t, the lowest-rated horse in their care (with a mark of 71) will be another Frankel colt, Lanfranco. And, of course, there’s no way that could be allowed to happen on Big John’s watch.