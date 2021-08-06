Free betting previews & race by race tips for Sunday

Ghaly is expected to make a winning return to action in the Elizabeth Reddux Significant Birthday Handicap at Windsor.

Saeed bin Suroor’s charge has two wins and two runner-up finishes to show from seven career starts to date, but has not been seen in competitive action since September.

The Dubawi gelding struck gold at Newmarket last summer, before finding only Shelir too strong in what was quite a strong handicap at Thirsk in the autumn.

The winner is now rated in the mid-90s and there is every chance Ghaly can progress from his current perch of 90 granted good health and good fortune in the coming weeks and months.

The obvious question is fitness after such a long time off the track, but the booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy – who is firmly on course for a third successive title following a spectacular run of form – suggests connections mean business.

Kensington Agent was a head winner on her second attempt and the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes should be well within her capabilities.

Well beaten on her Windsor bow, soft ground probably counted against her and she showed much more back on a sounder surface at Bath.

She was always just doing enough that day and while the runner up was a shade unlucky, Kensington Agent should again feel the benefit of that run.