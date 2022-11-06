The ground was predominantly good at the Esher venue on Saturday afternoon, but persistent rainfall during the course of the morning led to the going being changed to soft and later heavy.

The first three races took place, albeit with obstacles omitted both on the chase track and over hurdles, but an inspection was called prior to the feature event of the afternoon – the Future Stars Intermediate Chase.

An inquiry took place after a delegation checked on conditions and the decision was ultimately made to call off proceedings on safety grounds.

Despite the early finish champion trainer Paul Nicholls still enjoyed a double on the card, with 13-2 chance Halo Des Obeaux landing the opening Jumps Are Back Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle under Freddie Gingell and 9-4 joint-favourite Solo opening his account over fences in the Celebration Of Autumn Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase in the hands of Harry Cobden.

What proved to be the final race of the day, the Falling Leaves Maiden Hurdle, went to the Jamie Snowden-trained Colonel Harry (100-30), ridden by Gavin Sheehan.