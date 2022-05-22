David Ord has selections four selections or York ahead of the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

EL PICADOR – 3.30 York

A fiercely competitive start to the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series but EL PICADOR comes here at the top of his game and is fancied to come out on top. He’s six pounds better off for a two-and-a-half length beating by Kihavah here last time and would have finished closer to his rival too but for meeting with persistent interference. Billy Garrity is a good booking and his mount should be in the shake-up.

JUSTCALLMEPETE – 4.35 York

He went into virtually every notebook in the country when sixth at Ascot last time and JUSTCALLMEPETE is a bet here. Dougie Costello’s partner finished sixth behind Sterling Knight at Berkshire but was short of room a furlong out and finished with petrol in the tank. A fierce pace looks likely and the selection will be looking to pick them up late. EMARATY HERO – 6.05 York

He was third behind Haizoom in the stayers’ race at Hamilton on the opening day of this year’s Series and on three pounds better terms EMARATY HERO can take his revenge. The step up to two miles should suit as will the more galloping track. He won his only previous start at this track and should go well.

RANDOM HARVEST – 6.40 York