Sunday Lucky 15: Check out our multiple bet with selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh.

By David Ord
12:19 · SAT June 04, 2022

David Ord picks out a Lucky 15 for the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Musselburgh.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

BALLINTOY HARBOUR – 4.16 Musselburgh

Paul Midgeley has his team in terrific form right now and BALLINTOY HARBOUR can add to the winners’ tally in this competitive sprint.

She arrives here off the back of a promising run at Thirsk which will have blown the cobwebs away and has slipped down to her last winning mark.

SNOOZE N YOU LOSE – 5.45 Musselburgh

She ran a cracker when shaking up the promising Samburu on her handicap debut at York last time and SNOOZE N YOU LOSE looks a big player in this Listed contest.

Karl Burke’s charge doesn’t have much to find on Timeform ratings in this and there’s the prospect of more to come after that promising reappearance.

DANZAN – 6.15 Musselburgh

He goes well at this track and having shaped better at York last time DANZAN is fancied to go well.

He finished fourth behind Maywake at the Knavesmire and while it’s been a very long time between drinks for his connections, he’s down to 77 now and dangerously well handicapped if the blinkers work again here.

GRACES QUEST – 6.45 Musselburgh

Jim Goldie has a strong hand in the finale with recent Hamilton winner Wickywickywheels and GRACES QUEST in the line-up with preference for the latter.

She won here in May and then was only beaten a length into third from this revised mark at Ayr. Her form figures at this track read 1-3-1 and another bold bid is on the cards.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

