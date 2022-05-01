David Ord has a Lucky 15 for Sunday with selections at Newmarket and Salisbury.

VALLEY FORGE – 1.50 Newmarket

He was a progressive handicapper last season, landing the Sky Bet Melrose at York, and VALLEY FORGE is fancied to make a winning return. He ran twice after his Knavesmire win, running well when third from this mark at Haydock and then floundering in the mud in an Ascot Listed race. The forecast strong pace will suit Andrew Balding’s charge and if fit and firing on his return, he is fancied to improve past his current mark.

QIPCO 1000 Guineas - Best Bets Preview | Racing Best Bets for Sunday at Newmarket

DREAMLOPER – 3.00 Newmarket

She ended last season with a fine third in the Sun Chariot Stakes and with the Ed Walker team flying, DREAMLOPER is fancied to make a winning return. The five-year-old progressed through handicaps to hit the frame in the Group One and the form of her comprehensive Ascot defeat of Lights On has already been franked this term. There should be more to come.

DESERT ANGEL – 4.15 Newmarket

He fared by far the best of those who raced off the pace in a competitive heat at Musselburgh last time and DESERT ANGEL is a spot of value against Godolphin hotpot Stormy Ocean. The selection is up two pounds here but the livelier ground will suit as will the forecast strong pace. Ryan Moore returns to the saddle having won on him as a two-year-old and he’s proven on the Rowley Mile too.

CABRAKAN – 4.27 Salisbury