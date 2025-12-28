Sunday Limerick review including Faugheen Novice Chase

Final Demand lived up to his billing in the Guinness 0.0 Faugheen Novice Chase as Willie Mullins dominated the Sunday fixture at Limerick.

The Closutton outfit won the first three races on the card, the treble culminating in a third Grade 1 triumph for highly-regarded six-year-old Final Demand, who had looked a special talent over hurdles last season and made a perfect start to life over fences in a beginners’ event at Navan in November. Stepped back up in grade for a race his yard has farmed with nine previous wins over the years, Final Demand was ridden by Patrick Mullins and went straight to the front in the two-mile, five-furlong contest. Jumping accurately and swiftly, as he had done on chasing debut, Final Demand was tracked by Gold Dancer into the home straight but soon had all three rivals under the pump on the run to the second-last fence and two more superb leaps sealed the deal. The 1/3 favourite came home nicely clear of 12/1 chance Gold Dancer, with Western Walk (100/1) third and the winner’s stablemate Jimmy Du Seuil (11/4) the disappointment of the race in last having struggled with his jumping from an early stage.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet trimmed Final Demand to evens from 11/8 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Patrick Mullins said on Racing TV: “He jumped fantastic, he was on his own in front. I looked between my legs at the third-last and could see that something had gone amiss with Danny (Mullins, riding Jimmy Du Seuil) so after that it was just a case of getting home. “The last (fence) I just said we’ll go down here now and don’t do anything silly, and he was very good. He came back to me and it was probably the only one I asked him to come back at, every time I asked him it’s like riding an armchair. “I wanted him going a stride faster all the way as I thought Jimmy Du Seuil might be a bit faster horse but he was just lairy in front, so when I turned down the back the last time I said I need you to switch on here now and he did. I wish I could have gone around again! “I think in a more competitive race he’ll travel better which is great. The Brown Advisory would look ideal, Paul will probably get back on him then that’s for sure. “We’d normally go for the Dublin Racing Festival, it’s a massive occasion for us, but it’s great to get a win here. This is Limerick’s big race, it’s always a big crowd and we always like to send a good horse down.” The Mullins-trained King Rasko Grey earlier landed the Whitebox Property Group Maiden Hurdle, prompting sponsors Sky Bet to make him 16/1 (from 33s) for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. The five-year-old scored by two and three-quarter lengths in the hands of Danny Mullins at odds of 16/5, ultimately seeing off Shuttle Diplomacy (18/1) in second, with Kaiser Ball (13/2) third and even-money favourite I Started A Joke back in fourth.

The winning jockey said on Racing TV: "There are a lot of good horses coming out today with the Christmas racing and I'm delighted to get on the mark here to start it off. "I think it was a fair performance. He travelled down the straight quite easily and going to the last it was never in doubt that he'd pick up and go again, so a nice start to the day. "There's some strong form with Charles Byrnes' horse a good run at Navan, the Gigginstown horse and Tom Cooper's [Shuttle Diplomacy] as well so there was a bit of strength in depth, so a taking performance to win with that bit of ease. "He's just taken that bit of training but that's Willie's mastery and he's delivered him here again so hopefully a nice spring to look forward to." The same combination also teamed up with You Proof in the CUBE Maiden Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs. The 3/1 chance got home by a cosy length and a half, relegating 4/5 favourite King's Bucks to second spot, with 11/1 chance Minella Emperor third.

