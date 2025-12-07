Sunday Huntingdon review and replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Sky Bet Peterborough Chase day at Huntingdon on Sunday.
Value Racing Club having fine time
Walden carried on what has been the best ever year on track for the Value Racing Club when grinding out victory from the front on his return in the Sky Bet Acca Freeze Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon.
The Tom Lacey-trained five-year-old showed he was ready enough to roll on his first start in 231 days when securing a tenacious success in the extended two and a half mile test to supply the triumphant syndicate with their 36th winner of the year.
Although the 11/1 chance was there to be shot at he was not to be denied with Cameron Iles pushing the Waldpark gelding out to score by a length and a half and provide the winning syndicate with their third winner of the weekend.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
James Couldwell, Value Racing Club syndicate manager, said: “It has been a good 24 hours as we have had three winners.
"We wanted to bring him back early in the season as most of his form is on good ground. He was two or three days from running, but he picked up a stone bruise which took ages to come right.
“He has only been back in work for two weeks. Tom said this morning that he was only between eighty five and ninety percent fit, but that he did work well on Wednesday.
“He won his last race of the last season nicely at Market Rasen stepped up in trip and I think he is clearly an improving horse. I expected us to get swallowed up two out knowing where we were fitness wise, but Cameron said he has handled the ground.
“We have now got a couple of weeks before the handicapper has his say as we have run on a Sunday so I think we have got to go again quickly as we will be out of a 0-110 grade. That was our 36th winner of the year from just 18 horses which is by far our best year.”
