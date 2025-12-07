Sunday Huntingdon review and replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Sky Bet Peterborough Chase day at Huntingdon on Sunday.

Value Racing Club having fine time Walden carried on what has been the best ever year on track for the Value Racing Club when grinding out victory from the front on his return in the Sky Bet Acca Freeze Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon. The Tom Lacey-trained five-year-old showed he was ready enough to roll on his first start in 231 days when securing a tenacious success in the extended two and a half mile test to supply the triumphant syndicate with their 36th winner of the year. Although the 11/1 chance was there to be shot at he was not to be denied with Cameron Iles pushing the Waldpark gelding out to score by a length and a half and provide the winning syndicate with their third winner of the weekend.

