Unlike domestic action in the UK and Ireland, the French jumps season tends to be relatively calm throughout the deep winter months. There are, however, a scattering of super Sundays before Auteuil gets going again in the spring and this weekend at Cagnes-Sur-Mer seven races will be disputed for a staggering total prizemoney of €448,000. The ground is officially soft at the French Riviera track and with three Listed races supporting the Group 3 Grand Prix de Nice, there is plenty of equine talent on show. Our man in France Jason Kiely guides us through the card and highlights some of the horses to keep on side this Sunday.
As is often the case in the Group 3 Grand Prix de Nice (14.32), some seasoned course specialist’s line-up for the €140,000 contest and this year is no different as Berjou looks to land the race for a third successive year. Standing firm in Berjou’s path, however, and looking extremely threatening, is exciting young pretender MANON DES SOURCES.
The Matthieu Pitart-trained six-year-old remains unbeaten from three runs over the larger obstacles and has taken some serious scalps in doing-so. A son of No Risk At All, Manon Des Sources has only ever been out of the prizemoney on one of his fifteen career starts and took a Listed hurdle race at Compiegne last term. Labelled as a ‘future champion’ by the extremely in-form Pitart, Manon Des Sources claims to a first Group success are boosted by a strong course record (211), which is an extremely pertinent factor at Cagnes-Sur-Mer. Felix De Giles retains the ride on Manon Des Sources and if the Cheltenham Festival winning jockey can continue his inspired partnership with the gelding, then the pair will be difficult to beat.
Having a look at the remainder if the field, there is a lot to like about the profile of the Pierre Fertillet-trained Hasard De Brion, who demolished his rivals in a conditions race just under three weeks ago. The five-year-old gets a significant weight allowance from his elders and if continuing to progress, could pick up a decent cheque. Although he is now ten years of age, C’est Le Bouquet has been in excellent form of late and connections will have targeted this race since before the winter.
Heading into last season, the David Cottin-trained JEU DE PAUME was certainly in a notebook or two, having performed with credit at Group 3 level throughout 2020, placing on numerous occasions. A tilt at Group 1 level exposed the five-year-olds limits and he was quickly switched to chasing. Spotting an ideal opportunity, Cottin has declared Jeu De Paume for the Listed Cagnes Grande Course de Haies (13.50). Although Jeu De Paume has only won one of his 21 career starts, he is the highest rated horse in the field here and should get the job done under regular rider Kevin Nabet, with blinkers re-applied.
A slight concern would be the current form of the Cottin stable, who have been desperately underperforming throughout the winter. As a result, chances can be given to the likes of course specialist Le Mans, along with the progressive pair of Karuso De Gruchy and Cookilayone, who have both been in fantastic form lately.
The Listed Grande Course de 4ans (12.05) looks the most difficult of the four feature contests to decipher. A field of ten head to post for €63,000 and with so many of these four-year-old’s in form, chances can be given to at least half the field.
Vae Patron is the best off on official ratings, but was held on Christmas Day by the highly progressive, but rather quirky ex-flat performer Norville. Still in receipt of weight from Vae Patron, there is no reason to suggest a reversal of the positions, even if the ratings suggest otherwise.
Akthough Norville looks the most promising of the field, he can be quite keen, and his jumping is not yet perfect, therefore he could prove vulnerable to a more battle-hardened rival. Not much use on the flat, Imagine Clermont has been a revelation since switching to hurdles and the daughter of Tin Horse has now won four of her seven starts in this discipline. Seeking the four-timer at this track, the Davide Satalia-trained Imagine Clermont must be given maximum respect, even if stepping up massively in grade here.
The supplemented Inspace comes from the in-form Matthieu Pitart yard and can get involved, along with Ostrava Du Berlais, who although hasn’t yet won a race, is progressing with racing and gets weight from all nine rivals.
Former champion conditional jockey Dylan Ubeda has endured a torrid couple of seasons, having fallen down the pecking order amongst his fellow jockeys. However, the talented rider has worked hard to re-establish himself over recent months, since taking the decision to go freelance and looks set to be crowned leading jockey at Cagnes this winter. A win in the Listed Grande Steeple Chase de 4ans (11.35) on the David Cottin-trained ICEO MADRIK could just prove to be the cherry on the gateau for Ubeda.
An excellent performance in last months warm-up for this contest puts Iceo Madrik in pole position here and providing his jumping doesn’t become too erratic, then victory is almost a formality. With most of his ten rivals either held on that form, or simply not good enough, it is difficult to see anything troubling the free going Iceo Madrik. Missed Cue and Rhum Bleu look the best of the rest.