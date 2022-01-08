Unlike domestic action in the UK and Ireland, the French jumps season tends to be relatively calm throughout the deep winter months. There are, however, a scattering of super Sundays before Auteuil gets going again in the spring and this weekend at Cagnes-Sur-Mer seven races will be disputed for a staggering total prizemoney of €448,000. The ground is officially soft at the French Riviera track and with three Listed races supporting the Group 3 Grand Prix de Nice, there is plenty of equine talent on show. Our man in France Jason Kiely guides us through the card and highlights some of the horses to keep on side this Sunday.

MANON CAN TAKE POLE IN GRAND PRIX

As is often the case in the Group 3 Grand Prix de Nice (14.32), some seasoned course specialist’s line-up for the €140,000 contest and this year is no different as Berjou looks to land the race for a third successive year. Standing firm in Berjou’s path, however, and looking extremely threatening, is exciting young pretender MANON DES SOURCES.

The Matthieu Pitart-trained six-year-old remains unbeaten from three runs over the larger obstacles and has taken some serious scalps in doing-so. A son of No Risk At All, Manon Des Sources has only ever been out of the prizemoney on one of his fifteen career starts and took a Listed hurdle race at Compiegne last term. Labelled as a ‘future champion’ by the extremely in-form Pitart, Manon Des Sources claims to a first Group success are boosted by a strong course record (211), which is an extremely pertinent factor at Cagnes-Sur-Mer. Felix De Giles retains the ride on Manon Des Sources and if the Cheltenham Festival winning jockey can continue his inspired partnership with the gelding, then the pair will be difficult to beat.

Having a look at the remainder if the field, there is a lot to like about the profile of the Pierre Fertillet-trained Hasard De Brion, who demolished his rivals in a conditions race just under three weeks ago. The five-year-old gets a significant weight allowance from his elders and if continuing to progress, could pick up a decent cheque. Although he is now ten years of age, C’est Le Bouquet has been in excellent form of late and connections will have targeted this race since before the winter.

JEU REVERTS TO HURDLES IN CHAMPION BID

Heading into last season, the David Cottin-trained JEU DE PAUME was certainly in a notebook or two, having performed with credit at Group 3 level throughout 2020, placing on numerous occasions. A tilt at Group 1 level exposed the five-year-olds limits and he was quickly switched to chasing. Spotting an ideal opportunity, Cottin has declared Jeu De Paume for the Listed Cagnes Grande Course de Haies (13.50). Although Jeu De Paume has only won one of his 21 career starts, he is the highest rated horse in the field here and should get the job done under regular rider Kevin Nabet, with blinkers re-applied.

A slight concern would be the current form of the Cottin stable, who have been desperately underperforming throughout the winter. As a result, chances can be given to the likes of course specialist Le Mans, along with the progressive pair of Karuso De Gruchy and Cookilayone, who have both been in fantastic form lately.