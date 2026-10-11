Sunday Chepstow review, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from Chepstow on Sunday as Divine Diva got back on track for the Skeltons.

Simply Devine Divine Diva (7/1) returned to form in the DragonBet / EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow, lowering the colours of the 4/6 favourite Princess Day by almost four lengths. Princess Day won her first two starts under Rules before disappointing as the 2/1 favourite for the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting where she finished 16 lengths in front of Divine Diva who was having her second start after finishing third in a Listed bumper in November. Princess Day, trained by Jeremy Scott, was expected to step up on her hurdling debut but ultimately she was no match for the patiently ridden Divine Diva whose jockey Harry Skelton told Sky Sports Racing: "Just took my time, she warmed into the race quite nicely and was game when I asked her from the back of the last. "With the mares it's important to try for black type somewhere down the line. We thought she would be well in need of the run today and I think she will come on so hopefully there's a bit more to look forward to." Trainer and brother Dan added: "We debuted her in a listed race last year and she ran really nicely. The rest of the season we just couldn't get her right, nothing was happening. I suppose a filly over the winter months it was never probably going to happen that she came back to great form, if they're not in great form it's hard to get them back to it so we just had to be very patient. "I didn't necessarily think we'd beat the favourite today. I think the favourite does carry significantly better form than us coming into the race and I think with a 7lb turnaround next time it's hard to envisage that the result isn't different. Maybe we'll do our best to avoid Princess Day for as long as possible! But I think we can aim for some fancier races with her. When the ground is really soft I think two miles would be okay but at the same time, I've no fear of going up in trip when the ground is alright."

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Sealed with a leap Jumping proved the name of the game in the DragonBet / EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle as Mwabani (2/1) put his hurdling experience to good use. Jane Williams' youngster had finished second in three starts over obstacles last season whereas 5/4 favourite Lion Rose Sivola was making his debut after two runs in bumpers. Ciaran Gethings had controlled the race aboard Mwabani but Jonjo O'Neill Jr had drawn alongside on the favourite as they approached the final flight only for Lion Rose Sivola to stumble on landing and lose all momentum, eventually crossing the line four and three quarter lengths in arrears. There were 21 lengths back to the third. Gethings said: "I've rode a lot for Jane the last two weeks and every one of them is needing the run badly. "I had a little look after two out or three out and I was a little worried because I knew he was going to take a blow, he blew up about two out but he's actually filled up and ran down the hill, winged the last and won going away. "He's a very, very nice horse. He was so green and raw last year, he looked like a dinosaur, he still does a little bit but he's filled out a lot and he's a proper animal. We did contemplate going four-year-old chasing with him but he's probably got a good mark to work with over hurdles first." Williams added: "I train mostly on grass and I school entirely on grass and it's been a real problem for me as you can imagine. I dare not risk them. "I'm not alone, there must be a lot of people who are in the same boat as me. I've been really, really struggling and it's not an easy season for any of us I don't think. This chap blew up but he's probably good enough to have held off the competition."

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Getaway in first gear Gethings brought up a double when partnering Matty's Getaway (9/2) to a facile success in the feature DragonBet Cefnogi Rasio Ceffylau Cymreig Handicap Hurdle for trainers Kim Bailey and Matt Nicholls. The winner of a decent pot at Haydock when last seen in May, Matty's Getaway made light of a 5lb rise in the weights turning what had appeared to be a competitive contest on paper into a walk in the park, looking the winner for most of the long straight. Gethings said: "I couldn't hold on to him there. He always worked pretty well at home, plenty of speed, and he obviously won over three mile last time when we went steady and sprinted. "I wasn't so sure if he was an out and out stayer but today he showed he is. He's got stamina and speed. He's done it smoothly, he settles well, jumps super and he's on the up." Nicholls has high hopes for Matty's Getaway, saying: "I wouldn't get carried away and talk about the Stayers' [Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival] but there's a very smart race at Haydock on Betfair Chase day worth an awful lot of money. "It will depend on what the handicapper does, if the handicapper goes very silly we might even have to look at fences but coming here today we thought if he won we might have a look at Haydock but whether we've buggered that by winning quite so easily, we'll find out a week on Tuesday [when his handicap mark is reassessed]. "You'll laugh but I spoke to one of the owners on Friday and warned him it was too soft for him but the last time we came here on soft ground we chased round Sober Glory over two miles which tells you how much speed he shows us at home. He seems to have speed and stamina and is just very straightforward. "Kim might not agree with me but the Getaways that we've had haven't gone on over fences as much as they could have done. He won his first handicap over hurdles and we thought 'what's the rush? Let's have a go over hurdles and see what he is before we go rushing over fences' but the handicapper will now tell us where we're going to head."