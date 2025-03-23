Sunchart wins the listed Devoy Stakes at Naas for the second time

Sunchart was enhancing a fine record at Naas having finished runner-up in the Devoy Stakes in 2021 and 2023.

The 6/1 shot was kept up to his work to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Enfranchise, with 15/8 favourite Trustyourinstinct a length and three-quarters back in third (replay below).

Sunchart was slowly away and had to come from much further off the pace than was the case last year, but he made good headway under Andrew Slattery entering the straight and was delivered with a strong challenge to lead on the approach to the final furlong.

Winning trainer Andy Slattery told Racing TV: "He's a grand, tough horse who loves soft ground and loves Naas. He'd never run a bad race at Naas. He'd probably run to a rating of 60 at the Curragh - he hates the place!

"We'll probably have to go travelling now, where we get a bit of soft ground we'll have to see where we go."

A big run didn't come as a surprise to the trainer, particularly since stablemate Smooth Tom had run so well when third in the Irish Lincolnshire last week on the first day of the season.

He added: "We knew we had him fit. Himself and Smooth Tom were working together and had the same preparation and he ran a cracker in the Lincoln last Sunday."

'I think he's a Group horse'

Earlier on the card, the Madrid Handicap was won by East Hampton who now looks set to step up in class and contest the listed Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh.

The Madrid Handicap has a rich roll of honour that includes future classic winners Awtaad and Paddington. The latest winner, East Hampton, won't be up to that level but is held in high regard by his trainer David Marnane who believes he can compete in Group company.

East Hampton, who was tackling seven furlongs for the first time on his seasonal reappearance, was delivered to lead by Luke McAteer over a furlong out and kept on to win by a length and a half from Wizard of Odds, with the runner-up seven and a half lengths clear of Sir Jeremy in third.

Marnane said: "He's an angular sort of horse and looks like one who wants seven furlongs or a mile but he shows an awful lot of pace as you could see today - he travels really well - so the trainer wasn't sure! We had to find out today and we now know he definitely gets the trip.

"He was a little bit keen but to be fair he was coming from sprints on faster ground, so he settled pretty well and came through them well. I loved the way when he went by he was good and straight, straight as a gun barrel."

Asked by Racing TV's Gary O'Brien whether the Tetrarch Stakes was the next target, Marnane said: "I think so. I think he's a very good horse, I think he's a Group horse."

The mile fillies' maiden, the penultimate race on the card, was won by a bright prospect in Faiyum who scored by two and three-quarter lengths under Colin Keane on her debut for Ger Lyons. The Juddmonte-bred filly is by Frankel and is a sister to useful handicap winner Covey.