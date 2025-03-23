Sunchart wins the listed Devoy Stakes at Naas for the second time

The listed Devoy Stakes at Naas on Sunday was won by Sunchart for the second year in a row.
Sunchart was slowly away and had to come from much further off the pace than was the case last year, but he made good headway under Andrew Slattery entering the straight and was delivered with a strong challenge to lead on the approach to the final furlong.
The 6/1 shot was kept up to his work to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Enfranchise, with 15/8 favourite Trustyourinstinct a length and three-quarters back in third (replay below).
Sunchart was enhancing a fine record at Naas having finished runner-up in the Devoy Stakes in 2021 and 2023.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Winning trainer Andy Slattery told Racing TV: "He's a grand, tough horse who loves soft ground and loves Naas. He'd never run a bad race at Naas. He'd probably run to a rating of 60 at the Curragh - he hates the place!
"We'll probably have to go travelling now, where we get a bit of soft ground we'll have to see where we go."
A big run didn't come as a surprise to the trainer, particularly since stablemate Smooth Tom had run so well when third in the Irish Lincolnshire last week on the first day of the season.
He added: "We knew we had him fit. Himself and Smooth Tom were working together and had the same preparation and he ran a cracker in the Lincoln last Sunday."
'I think he's a Group horse'
Earlier on the card, the Madrid Handicap was won by East Hampton who now looks set to step up in class and contest the listed Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh.
The Madrid Handicap has a rich roll of honour that includes future classic winners Awtaad and Paddington. The latest winner, East Hampton, won't be up to that level but is held in high regard by his trainer David Marnane who believes he can compete in Group company.
East Hampton, who was tackling seven furlongs for the first time on his seasonal reappearance, was delivered to lead by Luke McAteer over a furlong out and kept on to win by a length and a half from Wizard of Odds, with the runner-up seven and a half lengths clear of Sir Jeremy in third.
Marnane said: "He's an angular sort of horse and looks like one who wants seven furlongs or a mile but he shows an awful lot of pace as you could see today - he travels really well - so the trainer wasn't sure! We had to find out today and we now know he definitely gets the trip.
"He was a little bit keen but to be fair he was coming from sprints on faster ground, so he settled pretty well and came through them well. I loved the way when he went by he was good and straight, straight as a gun barrel."
Asked by Racing TV's Gary O'Brien whether the Tetrarch Stakes was the next target, Marnane said: "I think so. I think he's a very good horse, I think he's a Group horse."
The mile fillies' maiden, the penultimate race on the card, was won by a bright prospect in Faiyum who scored by two and three-quarter lengths under Colin Keane on her debut for Ger Lyons. The Juddmonte-bred filly is by Frankel and is a sister to useful handicap winner Covey.
Fun Fun Fun impresses up in trip
At Limerick, Fun Fun Fun headlined a treble for Willie Mullins by landing the feature Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase.
Fun Fun Fun, sent off the 7/4 favourite under Paul Townend, was stepping up markedly in distance in the extended three-mile event but coped well with the test, making most of the running to register an easy 11-length victory over Harry des Ongrais.
Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer to his father, said: "As Paul said, I think it took us a long time to figure out the right trip for her!
"I think fences let her settle. Over hurdles she was running too keen and doing too much, whereas more jumps give her the chance to breathe. She so quick at them."
The Willowwarm Gold Cup, over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse's Easter Festival, was raised by Patrick Mullins as a potential short-term option for Fun Fun Fun, while the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham is on the agenda for next year.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.