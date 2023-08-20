Sun Chariot still on radar for Mawj, but Keeneland an option

But the Godolphin trainer also has the option of a race at Keeneland on the same weekend, the Grade One First Lady, as he plots a way back for his Classic heroine who will end up at the Breeders’ Cup in November.

Bin Suroor confirmed, too, that the daughter of Exceed And Excel will remain in training as a four-year-old.

She has not been seen since her tremendous effort in the Guineas, beating Tahiyra, having been a late absentee from Royal Ascot due to an infection.

“She’s doing well. I’ve given her an entry in the Sun Chariot or the same week there’s a race for her at Keeneland,” said Bin Suroor.

“Those are what we are looking at for her, those two races. We’ll see which one closer to the time. The Sun Chariot is obviously closer (to home).

“The Breeders’ Cup is our big aim for this year, she’s not a big filly so a track like Keeneland will be perfect.

“She’ll stay in training next year, which is good news.”

