Sun Chariot Stakes preview: Sean Levey hopes Heredia can take another step up

Jockey Sean Levey believes Heredia has come to form at the right time ahead of her attempt to complete a hat-trick of wins for the season in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old will make her Group One debut at the weekend after being supplemented at a cost of £20,000 on Monday by her owners St Albans Bloodstock Limited for the mile prize which nine fillies and mares remain in contention for. Having suffered three defeats following her impressive Sandringham Stakes success at Royal Ascot last season, the Dark Angel filly started this campaign with three more reversals before landing the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock Park on her penultimate outing in August. Showing that victory was no flash in the pan Heredia then followed up that success with the first Pattern race win of her career last time out in the Group Three Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park last month.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

And with Heredia currently thriving on her racing Classic-winning rider Levey believes she can unlock further improvement over her optimum trip on her first start at the highest level. Levey said: “St Albans Bloodstock have been very good to me in allowing me to ride Heredia for as long as I have and she has done ever so well on her last two starts. "There was a moment of disappointment when she hadn’t shown improvement from the Sandringham, but she is back there now, and she deserves to take her chance in the Sun Chariot. "We were a little bit disappointed she didn’t reach the heights after the Sandringham because we always thought a lot of her, but she has got over that kind of phase where she wasn’t putting her best foot forward. "Obviously going back up to the mile in her last two starts has helped, but at the same time she has come to form at the right time. “I would like to think there is definitely a chance she will find improvement, whether it is good enough to beat Inspiral that is yet to be seen, but she deserves to be there taking her chance.”