Jane Chapple-Hyam's stable star powered home to capture the top-class prize from Mother Earth and Dreamloper last term and returns to the Rowley Mile - where she also won twice as a two-year-old and finished second in the 2021 1000 Guineas - in sparkling form this time around.

The four-year-old claimed the second Group One win of her career with a two and a half-length defeat of Tenebrism in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville in September, since when she's been a creditable second behind Pearls Galore in the Matron Stakes over Irish Champions Weekend.

Saffron Beach looks set to renew rivalry with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Tenebrism, while other Irish interest in the race comes from Dermot Weld's sensational Irish 1000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs who could manage only fourth on her belated reappearance in the Matron at the Curragh.

By All Means could represent trainer Mario Baratti and there's potentially further French involvement through Francis-Henri Graffard's Tariyana, last seen winning a Group Three at Chantilly in mid-July.

Prosperous Voyage bids to get back on track for trainer Ralph Beckett after a below-par run in the Jacques le Marois and Atalanta Stakes runner-up Grande Dame could run for joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden.

The Andrew Balding-trained Bounce The Blues, who won the Group Three Sceptre Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster last time, may try her hand at the top table this weekend, while the possible line-up is completed by Lights On, Mrs Fitzherbert, Fonteyn, Laurel and George Boughey's Oscula, who has made 11 starts this year already.