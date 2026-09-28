Sun Chariot latest betting: Blue Bolt 4/6 as 12 stay in at Newmarket

Andrew Balding's charge has been a revelation this term, winning at Goodwood and Royal Ascot before stepping up to the top table to land the Falmouth Stakes, Prix Rothschild and Matron Stakes.

She's among 12 five-day acceptors for the Rowley Mile showpiece and faces a potential rematch with several horses who chased her home at Leopardstown earlier this month.

They include runner-up City Of Memphis, third home Fallen Angel, plus Precise and True Love, who were both notable disappointments on the day for Aidan O'Brien.

Latest BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 4/6 Blue Bolt, 11/2 City Of Memphis, 8 Fallen Angel, Precise, 14 True Love, 20 Calendar Girl, Kon Tiki, 25 Love Dynasty, Moon Target, 33 Pina Sonata, Secret Of Life, 40 Evolutionist.