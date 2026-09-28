Sun Chariot latest betting: Blue Bolt 4/6 as 12 stay in at Newmarket

Blue Bolt is 4/6 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to win a fourth successive Group One prize in Saturday's BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.
Andrew Balding's charge has been a revelation this term, winning at Goodwood and Royal Ascot before stepping up to the top table to land the Falmouth Stakes, Prix Rothschild and Matron Stakes.
She's among 12 five-day acceptors for the Rowley Mile showpiece and faces a potential rematch with several horses who chased her home at Leopardstown earlier this month.
They include runner-up City Of Memphis, third home Fallen Angel, plus Precise and True Love, who were both notable disappointments on the day for Aidan O'Brien.
Latest BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes betting
Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 4/6 Blue Bolt, 11/2 City Of Memphis, 8 Fallen Angel, Precise, 14 True Love, 20 Calendar Girl, Kon Tiki, 25 Love Dynasty, Moon Target, 33 Pina Sonata, Secret Of Life, 40 Evolutionist.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.