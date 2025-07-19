Substandard sprinting scene lacking a dominant performer

Where have all the good sprinters gone? The question comes after we have just witnessed the lowest-rated edition of the July Cup this century. The 66/1 winner No Half Measures, beaten in a listed race on her previous start, was credited with a Timeform rating of 114 after a race where the finish resembled a handicap, with the first eight home covered by barely more than two and a half lengths. But there's a lot more evidence than just the latest running of the July Cup that there's a lack of good sprinters at the moment. Since the beginning of 2015, there have been 74 Group 1 sprints in Britain open to three-year-olds and/or older horses. This year’s July Cup ranks 73rd of those in terms of the winner's rating, above only this year's Commonwealth Cup. That went to another outsider, the 25/1 shot Time For Sandals, with a rating of 113, the lowest for any winner of that race since it was first run in 2015. The winners of the July Cup and Commonwealth Cup were both fillies, so their allowances played a part in the low historical ratings for both races. Neither No Half Measures nor Time For Sandals came out best at the weights in their respective races – the colts Big Mojo and Arizona Blaze both ran to 115 in finishing a neck second – but that does little to alter the status of the two weakest Group 1 sprints run in Britain in the last ten years.

While there was more quality on show elsewhere at Royal Ascot in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, it came from the international challengers rather than the home team. In a humbling race for the British-trained sprinters, France’s high-class gelding Lazzat (rated 125) fought it out with Japan’s top sprinter Satono Reve, while Flora of Bermuda, who fared best of the British, was beaten a further three lengths in third; she then trailed home last in the July Cup after badly missing the break. Neither France nor Japan is really known for their sprinters. There have been only three French-trained winners of the Prix de l’Abbaye this century, while Japan’s world-beaters have tended to be middle-distance performers. Satono Reve, incidentally, provides a good line of form to the world’s best sprinter, Ka Ying Rising, recently named Horse of The Year in Hong Kong, where he has twice trounced Satono Reve in the last eight months.

Lazzat beats Satono Reve in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Back at Royal Ascot, the other Group 1 sprint run in Britain so far this year, the King Charles III Stakes, fell to American Affair who recorded a more respectable rating of 120. But the fact that the winner had a BHA mark going into the race of 105 (beating the BHA 104-rated 28/1-shot Frost At Dawn) and had begun the season winning a couple of handicaps is another sign that the sprinting division is a threadbare one at present. News has come through this week that American Affair unfortunately won’t be getting the chance to confirm his Ascot improvement in next month’s Nunthorpe Stakes. He would otherwise have been bidding to emulate Battaash who won the same two races in 2020 (he also won the King George Stakes at Goodwood in between). But top sprinting honours have tended to get shared around in recent seasons, and Battaash is one of just a handful of sprinters in the last ten years who have managed to win two of Britain’s seven Group 1 sprints in the same season.

American Affair (centre) on his way to victory at Royal Ascot