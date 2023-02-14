There will be over 600 days between Subjectivist’s last start and his performance in Saudi Arabia and Johnston is hopeful that he proves himself to have retained all of his ability after the long layoff.

His comeback will take place at Riyadh at the end of the month, with the six-year-old set to contest a race worth $2.5 million.

The bay son of Teofilo looked the new dominant force in the staying division when landing the Gold Cup at Ascot in 2021, but his career was then interrupted by an injury that has kept him off the track since.

“It’s been an 18-month rehab journey, so to have come this far is great and we’re all very much looking forward to having him on the track again,” he said.

“It’s a bit of an unknown in the sense we aren’t entirely sure what we have back, and it will be asking a lot to have the same horse that we had 20 months ago. I sincerely hope we do, but we won’t find that out until he runs in Saudi.”

In preparation for the race Subjectivist has undertaken a racecourse gallop at Newcastle, satisfying Johnston and regular rider Joe Fanning, himself on the comeback trail, with his work.

“I was pleased with what I saw at Newcastle. The difficulty with any horse is that you don’t put really put them into the red zone at home, but particularly with a horse of this nature who runs over these distances,” the trainer said.

“We’ve never gone to the distances which he excels over, and we don’t have many 120-rated stayers to work him either, so of course there’s that unknown, but both myself and Joe were pleased with how he went.

“Joe knows the horse better than anyone and he said he got better and better the further he went which obviously bodes well for next weekend.”

Victory in Riyadh would be a huge feat for all involved in the horse, but a satisfactory run would still provide connections with enough hope to carry into the domestic season ahead.

“I’m trying to keep my expectations relatively in check and the main thing is that the horse comes back safe and sound,” Johnston said.

“If he can show that he can at least be competitive at this level, then we know that we’ve still got something to work with moving forwards.

“However, with the greatest respect to what else is in the race, this horse, at his best, is in a completely different stratosphere to the rest of them. The form he showed in any of his last three starts would win this race very comfortably.”