Stumptown becomes first Irish-trained winner of Velka Pardubicka

Gavin Cromwell broke yet more new ground as Stumptown won the 135th running of the Velka Pardubicka.
The Czech Republic's most fearsome cross-country chase is renowned for its huge fences and severe drops but jockey Keith Donoghue was able to pull off a minor miracle on the eight-year-old despite some hair-raising moments along the way.
The world-famous Taxis Ditch gave Stumptown a serious early problem and, having initially been quite prominent, he found himself near the back of the pack after an awkward landing at the biggest obstacle, while further errors at fences eight and nine added to the monumental task.
However, the Cheltenham Festival-winning Stumptown somehow warmed to the job and started to pick off rivals as the race went on, eventually reeling in High In The Sky, ridden by race-regular Jan Faltejsek, on the long run-in and staying on to score.
It was a breakthrough for Ireland and first British or Irish-trained winner of the prestigious race since Charlie Mann's It's A Snip in 1995.
Stumptown was cut to 40/1 by Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Randox Grand National, a race in which he was pulled-up behind Nick Rockett in April earlier this year.
"It's unbelievable and he was given a super ride," winning trainer Cromwell told the Racing Post. "It's just magic but it wasn't easy. He got behind after that mistake at the double fence and Keith was very patient. He let him work his way back into it which was very good.
"It's such a privilege to win this race and hopefully we'll be back again in the future."
