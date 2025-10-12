Stumptown becomes first Irish-trained winner of Velka Pardubicka

Gavin Cromwell broke yet more new ground as Stumptown won the 135th running of the Velka Pardubicka.

The Czech Republic's most fearsome cross-country chase is renowned for its huge fences and severe drops but jockey Keith Donoghue was able to pull off a minor miracle on the eight-year-old despite some hair-raising moments along the way. The world-famous Taxis Ditch gave Stumptown a serious early problem and, having initially been quite prominent, he found himself near the back of the pack after an awkward landing at the biggest obstacle, while further errors at fences eight and nine added to the monumental task. However, the Cheltenham Festival-winning Stumptown somehow warmed to the job and started to pick off rivals as the race went on, eventually reeling in High In The Sky, ridden by race-regular Jan Faltejsek, on the long run-in and staying on to score.

