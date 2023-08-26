Strensall Stakes report and replay: Richard Fahey strikes with Spirit Dancer

Spirit Dancer (6/1) took the step up into pattern class in his stride to win the Group Three Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York.

Richard Fahey’s charge had won three handicaps at the track before his sights were raised on Saturday and he travelled powerfully throughout. Favourite Nostrum led the group racing down the centre of the course before stopping quickly passing the two furlong pole. At that stage Spirit Dancer took control of that flurry of runners but towards the inside rail Flight Path was racing solo and in front. The picture changed inside the final furlong, the winner running on powerfully to score by a length from El Drama (15/2) who closed late into second.

