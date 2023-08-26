Strensall Stakes report and replay: Richard Fahey strikes with Spirit Dancer

Spirit Dancer (6/1) took the step up into pattern class in his stride to win the Group Three Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York.
Richard Fahey’s charge had won three handicaps at the track before his sights were raised on Saturday and he travelled powerfully throughout.
Favourite Nostrum led the group racing down the centre of the course before stopping quickly passing the two furlong pole. At that stage Spirit Dancer took control of that flurry of runners but towards the inside rail Flight Path was racing solo and in front.
The picture changed inside the final furlong, the winner running on powerfully to score by a length from El Drama (15/2) who closed late into second.
"Horses for courses, a lot of people say it, but he just loves this place. At the moment he loves everywhere though, he won at Windsor last time, he's in the form of his life and I'm delighted for Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and their team. They've been very patient with him. He's quite a big horse and was a little immature but he's grown into the finished article now and is improving all the time," Fahey told ITV Racing.
"I have the Bahrain Trophy in mind for him now, it's a $1million race. I had it in mind before today and that will definitely be one of his targets."
