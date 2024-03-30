Straightforward seasonal return for One Look at Cork

While she ultimately won by three lengths, Coral left her unchanged at 9/1 for the Newmarket Classic.

Twomey carefully selected her reappearance run and her starting price suggested the calibre of opposition she was up against, although in the heavy ground, Billy Lee had to shake her up.

Having won the Goffs Million on her racecourse debut, the daughter of Gleneagles went into the winter as a big fancy for the 1000 Guineas.

Sent off the prohibitively priced 1/20 favourite to beat four rivals, she did so with the minimum of fuss but failed to shake up the ante-post Classic markets.

“She did exactly what we were hoping she would do. We got her out, got her some exercise and education and it has gone to plan, so I’m very happy,” said Twomey.

“We had the plan in our head that we were coming (regardless of the heavy ground), she settled and quickened and it was pretty straightforward. I don’t think I’ve trained many 1/20 shots!

“That was her first piece of work for the year, so we’ll sit down and make a plan. We have a couple of more fillies to run, so we will see where we go but she is in the Irish, English, French and German Guineas.

“If she runs in Newmarket (English 1000 Guineas), she would go straight there, but if she runs in Ireland, she might run again.

“She is a lovely-actioned filly, was ready to run today and I think she’ll progress plenty.”

There was a mild surprise in the opening Welcome To The Racing Home For Easter Festival 2024 Fillies’ Maiden, which went the way of Johnny Murtagh’s debutante Wide With Delight (20/1).

Winning jockey Shane B Kelly said: “She is a lovely filly with a really good attitude. Her work has been good at home but we thought she might need the run. I’d say she isn’t too bad.

“We hacked early in the race and I took back to be behind Colin (Keane, on favourite National Lady), as he would bring me where I needed to be if mine was good enough – and it worked out well.

“She pricked her ears out of greenness and had a good look around but she was still going forward. She was a lovely ride, has a great attitude and is really likeable.”