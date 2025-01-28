Straight to Cheltenham for Brighterdaysahead, says Elliott

Owned by Gigginstown House Stud, she is unbeaten in three starts this term and having claimed the scalp of reigning Champion Hurdler State Man in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, she confirmed that form in style when an imperious winner of the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas.

That 30-length romp made a crack at the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Prestbury Park and a mouthwatering clash with Constitution Hill an even-more tempting proposition.

However, Brighterdaysahead also holds an entry in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival, with connections not shy in stating their great mare may stay among her own sex and will target what they feel is the most winnable option come March.

Now having decided against a run at Leopardstown this weekend, Brighterdaysahead will head straight to the Cotswolds.

“Brighterdaysahead goes straight to Cheltenham, all is OK,” said Elliott.

“We’ll be leaving the decision until the last minute and we’ll be going to whatever the right race is for the mare – we’ll just make that decision closer to the time.”

Brighterdaysahead is a best price of 4/1 to topple Constitution Hill at Cheltenham, while she is the heavy 5/4 favourite with most bookmakers for the mares’ contest.