Its all so easy for Constitution Hill

Straight to Cheltenham Festival for Constitution Hill after being ruled out of Unibet Hurdle

By Sporting Life
16:57 · MON January 15, 2024

Constitution Hill will not line up at Cheltenham’s Trials day at the end of the month after returning an unsatisfactory scope.

The reigning champion hurdler made a successful reappearance in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, when he extended his unbeaten run to eight with the minimum of fuss.

Trainer Nicky Henderson had raised the prospect of a second outing before his Cheltenham Festival date in March, with the Unibet International Hurdle – rescheduled from the December meeting to Trials day on January 27 – an option.

However, a minor issue has put paid to that possibility, with the Seven Barrows trainer now plotting a direct course to his Champion Hurdle defence on March 12, for which he is the long odds-on favourite.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “We have reluctantly decided that Constitution Hill won’t be able to run in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham at the end of next week.

“A routine scope last week wasn’t entirely satisfactory and a follow up this morning shows the issue hasn’t resolved and therefore there would not be time to get him ready for next week.

“In the meantime he will continue with light exercise, be rescoped in a fortnight’s time and then start his preparation for March.

“Both Michael (Buckley, owner) and I and all the team had very much hoped for a better result this morning so that we could run on Saturday week but in the horse’s and indeed everyone’s interests, it would be foolish to do so and this does not affect any future plans.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

