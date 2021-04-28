Royal Ascot trials day reports | Stradivarius seals Sagaro victory

Stradivarius back with a win

STRADIVARIUS got the job done in workmanlike fashion on his seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Wednesday.

The 4/7 favourite was held up by Frankie Dettori who had to switch his mount to the outside as the bell rang on the turn for home.

As he got in the clear John & Thady Gosden's horse showed all his usual zest as he cruised to the front, with Ocean Wind and Nayef Road under heavy pressure towards the far rail.

Those two opponents dug in to make a race of it and Stradivarius didn't lengthen clear, but he was always doing enough and connections will be pleased with a length win on his seasonal comeback.

Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook both trimmed the winner to 6/4 from 7/4 for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June.

The son of Sea The Stars will be going for a fourth consecutive Gold Cup as he bids to emulate the mighty Yeats.

"He's a gorgeous fun horse to be around," Gosden sr said. "To have a horse like this - [winning] four Goodwood Cups, three Ascot Gold Cups is a dream come true.

"He's still got his enthusiasm as you can see, his last two races were on bottomless ground and he didn't really like either of them.

"Obviously he likes the Gold Cup distance and he'll come straight back here for the Gold Cup, I don't see the point in going anywhere in between."

A delighted Dettori said: “These horses are what you get up for. He’s been in great form at home and he has the same old enthusiasm he has always had. I wanted to be close and didn’t want them to get away from me, but he has got a turn of foot and when I asked him to quicken, he got there too soon. He is an incredible horse.

“Bjorn [Nielsen, owner] was a little worried that he may not have the enthusiasm, but he has always had that and he’s shown me no signs that he has lost that. John has been very happy with him all winter and he has the ability to win over shorter trips than the Gold Cup.

“Yeats won four Gold Cup and people said that would never be done again, but for us, the dream is still alive!”

14:45 Ascot | Full result and free video replay

1st 6 Stradivarius (IRE) 4/7f

2nd 4 Ocean Wind 9/2

Winning Trainer: J & T Gosden | Winning Jockey: L Dettori