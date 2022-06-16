John and Thady Gosden’s star stayer Stradivarius has been retired to stud.
The popular chestnut won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot three times as well as landing four Goodwood Cups, three Yorkshire Cups and two Doncaster Cups.
Owned by Bjorn Nielsen, he will now join the National Stud as a stallion.
The eight-year-old has run gallant races the last twice behind Aidan O’Brien’s Kyprios – a horse half his age – in the Gold Cup and at Goodwood.
Stradivarius was a late absentee in the Lonsdale Cup at York last month due to a bruised foot, with the horse taking longer than expected to recover from the problem.
The son of Sea The Stars retires having won seven Group One races, winning 20 of his 35 outings in total, earning almost £3.5million in prize money (plus the £1million Stayers' Million bonus on two occasions).
“He has been trotting and cantering but it has taken longer to get over the bruised foot than we thought,” Nielsen told the Racing Post.
“We felt it would be unfair to ask him to come back again as a nine-year-old next season after his enforced time off.
“It has been a fairytale from start to finish. Until this setback he had never been medicated and had never missed an engagement through injury.”
