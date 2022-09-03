Stradivaruius was a notable absentee among 12 entries for Thursday’s Coral Doncaster Cup.
Ruled out of an intended outing at York last month with a bruised foot, the Town Moore feature was initially considered a possible target for John and Thady Gosden’s charge although a rematch with Kyprios in the Irish St Leger has also been mooted.
Trueshan is the star turn at Doncaster and with rain forecast next week he could finally get his preferred racing surface this term.
Lismore (Henry de Bromhead), Search For A Song (Dermot Weld) and Stratum (Willie Mullins) could form the Irish challenge for the Group Two contest.
Coltrane is set to represent Andrew Balding, Ryan Moore has been booked to ride Thunderous by Mark and Charlie Johnston with Get Shirty, Haizoom, Island Brave, Moliwood, Reshoun and Single completing the field.
Elsewhere on the card Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen could return to her own age group in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes while the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Nostrum, a taking winner on debut at Sandown, is among 15 in the Cazoo Flying Scotsman Stakes.
