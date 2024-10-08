Story of Codys Wish to made into film

Bill Mott’s Godolphin-owned colt hit the headlines due to his close association with Cody Dorman, who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome – a rare genetic condition.

The pair first met when the Dorman family visited Gainsborough Farm Stud and the then foal, who would go on to be named Cody’s Wish, approached Dorman and placed his head in his lap.

Cody’s Wish would go on to win 11 of his 16 races, with back-to-back victories in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile featuring among his five Grade One triumphs.

Having watched Cody’s Wish end his career in style when bravely defending his title at Santa Anita in November 2023, Dorman died while travelling home from California to Kentucky.

The film will be written by Jake Crane, directed by Jeff Celentano and co-produced by him, Warren Ostergard and Mark Ciardi.

Celentano and Ostergard previously teamed up with hit baseball drama The Hill, and the latter said: “The success of The Hill showed us how millions of people are yearning for films the whole family can enjoy.

“Enliven Content was founded to bring true, heartfelt stories to life, and we’re honoured to have Cody’s Wish as our first original movie. This film will touch hearts around the world.”

Kelly Dorman, Cody’s father, said: “As the story of Cody’s Wish grew, everyone we told about it would say, ‘this will be a movie some day’.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Enliven Content for agreeing to share the remarkable connection between our son Cody and his best friend Cody’s Wish.”