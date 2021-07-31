Newmarket Saturday review: Untold Story books Sky Bet Ebor place

Story books Ebor place Saeed Bin Suroor will take aim at the Sky Bet Ebor at York with Untold Story, who left behind his Royal Ascot disappointment when carrying top weight to glory in the Patti Crook Memorial Stakes at Newmarket. After finding two and a half miles beyond him in the Ascot Stakes the Teofilo colt, a 7/2 chance, secured a first victory on turf when proving two and a quarter lengths too strong for recent Windsor scorer Strawberry Rock on his return to a mile and a half. Following the race Untold Story was cut from 33/1 into 16/1 by Sky Bet to give Bin Suroor, who is also responsible for ante-post favourite Live Your Dream, a third success in the prestigious handicap on the Knavesmire on August 21st. Bin Suroor said: “The trip was too far for him last time at Ascot. He is tough and he tries hard. Having juice in the ground helps him. I think he is best on good or good to soft ground. We will take him to the Ebor now with Live Your Dream and I think a mile and six will be better for him.”

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

News set for Dubai Modern News could form part of trainer Charlie Appleby’s team for the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival after defying a 392 day absence to claim the Joyce And Charlie Guest Memorial Handicap by half a length on his first start as a gelding. Appleby said of the 11/4 favourite: “He has been off for a long time but he had been doing some nice work in the spring but he met with a setback therefore he missed the first half of the season. Coming into today he had done some nice work leading some nice horses so we knew he was going to be competitive. “At this time of year we are looking at the team for Dubai and we are in the process of sorting that out so we will see where he goes in that pecking order.” Owens breaks Newmarket duck Patrick Owens admitted it was “brilliant” to finally train a winner at Newmarket after Adaay To Remember got her career back on track on the July Course with a clear cut success in the Maritime Cargo Fillies’ Handicap. Having been associated with plenty of success at the course during his time as assistant to Classic-winning trainer Luca Cumani, the Irish-born handler secured a first victory under his own name at the track in the six furlong event. Despite hanging to her left momentarily Adaay To Remember, who was sent off the 6-4 favourite, finished strongly once straightened up by Hollie Doyle to defeat the four-time seeking Al Simmo by three and a half lengths.

Owens, who started training in 2019 and is based at St Gatien Stables in Newmarket, said: “For me to have a winner at Newmarket is brilliant. I worked for Luca Cumani in the mid-1990s and I came racing with his good horses up here. So for my name to be down as a trainer winning a race I’m just buzzing. “It is great for the owners (GB Horseracing) as they brought her as a yearling for just 6,000 guineas and they have been so patient. “She is a big filly and she is only now filling her frame. She worked good as a two year old but we stopped and backed off her and just let her keep ticking away. “I wasn’t worried about the ground as she is versatile. She did hang a little bit but that is just habit and she can do it home. When you let her down to run she will run. I’d love to think she could get a bit of Black Type. “We’ve discussed it before and I know she is going to be a better filly next year as she will fill out more and she is going to grow a bit more.” Doyle completed a double when Anythingtoday (7/2) made his stable debut for George Boughey a winning one in the concluding Bob And Liz 40th Wedding Anniversary Handicap. Michelle Sallis, the owner’s representative, said: “He belongs to my boss Kevin Bailey, who runs Woodhurst Construction Ltd who also had a runner at Doncaster. He went there so we came here. I’ve just rung him and said you have made the wrong decision! “He has just moved to George’s yard but George knows him well from when he was trained by Hugo Palmer. The fast pace helped him and Hollie was different class.”

Penny follows in sire's footsteps Dora Penny followed in the hoof prints of her 2012 Darley July Cup-winning sire Mayson by adding a victory at the July Course to her CV after returning to winning ways in the European Bloodstock News British EBF Fillies’ Nursery Handicap. The David Evans-trained 9/2 joint favourite put her assured stamina to good use on her first start over six furlongs when powering home impressively under David Probert before crossing the line a length and three quarters clear of Tadita Twitch. Probert said: “The form had worked out well at Leicester. She is a very honest filly. There was a slight concern stepping back to as she saw the seven out well last time. “She came off the bridle early enough but once she has hit the rising ground she has seen it out great. She would probably appreciate slightly easier ground. “She is strengthening up with every run so hopefully there is more to come. Stepping back up to seven would improve her.”