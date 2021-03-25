Free betting previews & race by race tips for the latest action

She has her preferred conditions here, and clearly should be ready to do herself justice.

That nonetheless demonstrated she is well capable of winning off her current rating, and she also ran a very creditable race in Listed company over an extended three miles to sign off for the winter before the ground got too deep.

Storm Goddess was receiving more than two stones when she just got the better of the classy Younevercall in a Kempton Pertemps qualifier over three furlongs shorter than this in November.

Buckley can again claim 5lb, and there is plenty of form in the book from last autumn which indicates he could be in business this time.

Storm Goddess is clearly none the worse for that experience, because she is redirected here quickly.

She got no further than the second flight, however, unseating Tom Buckley.

Storm Goddess can claim compensation for her Cheltenham Festival mishap in the BV Handicap Hurdle at Newbury.

Earlier on the card, Masters Legacy ought to be well tuned up too in the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle.

Philip Hobbs’ lightly-raced six-year-old appeared to be in need of the run when he returned from an absence of more than 400 days at Taunton last month.

He ran with promise nonetheless, leading three out before weakening to finish an 18-length fourth on handicap debut.

As a previous winner over three furlongs further, the likelihood must be that it was fitness rather than stamina that gave out so improvement can be expected.

All four of Masters Legacy’s career starts have been at Taunton, including back-to-back wins in the space of a month last season.

He tries something different here. But there is no obvious reason why it should be a problem – and after being dropped 2lb for his comeback effort, he has been given a chance to prove himself in this decent company.

Minella Bobo is another who looks very fairly-weighted in the BetVictor Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

This feature chase on the card, run for the Brown Chamberlin Trophy, presents a timely opportunity for Rebecca Curtis’ back-to-form eight-year-old.

Minella Bobo has had only eight career starts but is a point-to-point, hurdles and chase winner.

He did not jump a regulation fence until last October, and took time to find his feet – having previously been off the track for more than 550 days.

But wearing first-time cheekpieces at Hereford last month, he put three tame efforts behind him by dominating throughout and holding on well.

The form itself does not have cast-iron substance, but a rise of 8lb is commensurate and given his profile, there has to be every chance the grey can continue to progress.

In the same vein, Progressive can live up to her name in the ITM Northern Lights Juvenile Hurdle Series Final at Musselburgh.

Nicky Henderson’s filly is on a Scottish retrieval mission, having proved all at sea on her last two runs at Doncaster and Haydock.

Although she was previously successful on her hurdles debut in heavy ground on Town Moor, it may well be those conditions did not play to her strengths up to Listed class and then pitched in against some of the country’s most promising juveniles.

Progressive twice ran with credit on much quicker ground on the Flat, and was also a Tapeta winner, so she ought to be much more at home round Musselburgh and well capable off her relatively modest current rating.

Crackdeloust is likely to be a bigger price in the following ITM Northern Lights Two Mile Hurdle Series Final, but he ran well last time and could be dangerous off his lowly weight, with his capable conditional jockey taking off another 7lb.

Alexander Thorne is another who is good value for his claim, which could come in especially handy for Jessiemac as she goes back up in trip in the ITM Northern Lights Stayers’ Hurdle Series Final.

Lingfield’s all-weather meeting is notable for the first runner in the dual-licence partnership of multiple champion trainer John Gosden and son Thady.

That is a recommendation in itself for Regent in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Fillies’ Novice Stakes – and on the basis of her improvement to win by a head at Chelmsford, she ought to be capable of starting the new era with a victory.