Cheltenham Festival tips: Mark Howard Portfolio March 8

As for my ‘banker’ of the week, I am staying loyal to the unbeaten ZANAHIYR .

Then, there is Fury Road who is still in the Stayers’ Hurdle on Thursday week. Gordon Elliott indicated that last year’s Albert Bartlett third would skip the fixture following his narrow defeat at Navan last month, but Eddie O’Leary, of Gigginstown House Stud, has suggested since that the seven-year-old hasn’t been completely ruled out. We await news from Denise Foster over the next few days.

The bad news is that Brandy Love, Dickie Diver or Gentlemansgame won’t be going anywhere near Cheltenham next week. On a more positive note, Gentleman De Mee, Happygolucky, Southfield Harvest and The Last Day are set to line up and we are in a decent trading position for the quartet.

Given the fact this is the final column in the series, it is time to take stock and assess the portfolio.

Featured as one to follow in the jumps preview in early-October, the Nathaniel gelding hasn’t let us down, winning all three of his starts. A twelve furlong winner on the Flat for Mick Halford, he was bought privately last summer on behalf of big-spending owners Noel and Valerie Moran.

Following a workmanlike victory on his jumping bow at Ballinrobe in late October, Zanahiyr has produced two dazzling displays in Graded company.

A fourteen length winner in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse, he destroyed French import Saint Sam and two other previous winners with a blistering turn of speed after the second last. The clock confirmed what we thought we witnessed and he was immediately promoted to the top of the ante-post market for the Triumph Hurdle.

Elliott’s gelding then headed to Leopardstown over Christmas and, once again, that trademark turn of foot was in evidence as he came off a steady early gallop to pull clear after the final flight. A three and three quarters of a length winner from another ex-French gelding, Busselton, he has all the attributes of a top-class hurdler.

His jumping is slick and he has gears and, this time next year, I suspect we will be discussing Zanahiyr’s claims for the Champion Hurdle. He is that good.

Only the fact we haven’t seen him for nearly 80 days is why he isn’t at the head of the Triumph market.

Twelve months ago, we were waxing lyrical about Solo following his stroll in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton. This time around it is Tritonic who is capturing the headlines following his ten lengths win in the same Grade 2 event at the Sunbury track.

The two mile event has Snow Drop (2000), Penzance (2005), Soldatino (2010) and Zarkandar amongst its roll of honour and that quartet followed up in the Triumph Hurdle. Time will tell whether Alan King’s latest budding star can add his name to the list, but strictly on form, he shouldn’t be in front of Zanahiyr in the betting.

He has beaten the same horse twice who isn’t even entered at the Festival. Indeed, Gary Moore’s charge could be heading to Fontwell this Wednesday instead.

Alan King has won the Triumph Hurdle twice, with Penzance and Katchit, and neither were rated within a stone of Tritonic on the Flat. One can’t help thinking that he is priced up on who trains him and his BHA rating of 99 on the level.

Zanahiyr has achieved considerably more and rates the banker of next week. The 5/2, which is widely available, is generous.

Published at 0940 GMT on 08/03/2021