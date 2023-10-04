Steve Cauthen and Pebbles given Hall of Fame honours

Now 63, Kentucky-born Cauthen is the only jockey to have ridden the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Epsom Classic and he was also the youngest ever to win the US Triple Crown.

Both of those were trained by the late Sir Henry Cecil, a fellow Hall of Famer with whom Cauthen struck up a great relationship.

Often described as ‘having a clock in his head’, he was so effective on front-runners – none more so than when making all in the Derby on Slip Anchor in 1985. He repeated the feat two years later on Reference Point.

Cauthen needs no introduction to British racing fans, his supreme style in the saddle having a huge affect on his contemporaries.

Champion jockey three times, Cauthen still keeps an eye on the British racing scene and will be on course at Ascot on Champions Day later this month when his achievement will be marked with a special presentation.

He said: “I’m grateful to have had so many brilliant opportunities on both sides of the pond and to still be recognised for my achievements is really quite special to me.

“Having been inducted into America’s Hall of Fame some years back, it’s an honour to now celebrate my induction into Great Britain’s Hall of Fame, and I’m looking forward to marking this moment with family and friends on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot later this month.”

Cauthen rode Pebbles to many of her great successes, including when she became the first filly to win the Eclipse in 1985.

She also won the 1000 Guineas, the Champion Stakes and went down in history as the first British-trained winner at the Breeders’ Cup under Pat Eddery.

“I first saw Pebbles about two days after she was born, and I knew even then that there was something special about her,” said Brittain.

“I used to go and see her in the paddock at weekends, where she was always taking charge of the others – she had such great spirit.

“I still think about her today and can see her fresh in my mind, particularly with her boyfriend, Come On The Blues. Theirs was a great love story and he accompanied her wherever she went – even travelling out to America with her for the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

“That day was the only time that I’ve been racing and felt nervous, but I just did the same as we’d have done at home and it all worked out.

“Pebbles was 100 per cent racehorse and she was simply a pleasure to train. I’m so very pleased to see her inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame and I’m also very proud to have played a part in her success.”