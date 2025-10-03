Menu icon
Sosie goes to post for the Coral-Eclipse
Sosie - fourth in the Arc last year

Stephane Pasquier happy to ride Sosie in Arc de Triomphe

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri October 03, 2025 · 2h ago

Stephane Pasquier didn't envy Maxime Guyon in having to choose between Aventure and Sosie in Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

In the end the retained rider for Wertheimer et Frere has opted for the former, second last season under Pasquier while Guyon was on Sosie back in fourth.

“For me it's easier – I don’t have to be in Maxime Guyon’s place because these are two very good horses. Last year the ground was a bit deep, and I don’t think this year will be as soft," Pasquier told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He ran a very good race Sosie last year, has a good draw and I’m happy to be riding him."

Racing Podcast: Arc De Triomphe Preview & Tips

The jockey expects a bold show from Aventure too.

“Last year she was beaten by the one very good filly in the Prix Vermeille and in the Arc de Triomphe. This year she won the Vermeille easily and she has a very good chance. She's a very good filly in perfect form, let's see but she’s a fantastic filly.

“It's more open this year, there are Japanese horses, and the ground is different and last year I got the draw number on the inside, this year she’s outside. I don't know if it’s going to change but maybe it’s a bit better (the Arc) this year."

