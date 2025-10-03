Stephane Pasquier happy to ride Sosie in Arc de Triomphe

Stephane Pasquier didn't envy Maxime Guyon in having to choose between Aventure and Sosie in Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
In the end the retained rider for Wertheimer et Frere has opted for the former, second last season under Pasquier while Guyon was on Sosie back in fourth.
“For me it's easier – I don’t have to be in Maxime Guyon’s place because these are two very good horses. Last year the ground was a bit deep, and I don’t think this year will be as soft," Pasquier told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“He ran a very good race Sosie last year, has a good draw and I’m happy to be riding him."
The jockey expects a bold show from Aventure too.
“Last year she was beaten by the one very good filly in the Prix Vermeille and in the Arc de Triomphe. This year she won the Vermeille easily and she has a very good chance. She's a very good filly in perfect form, let's see but she’s a fantastic filly.
“It's more open this year, there are Japanese horses, and the ground is different and last year I got the draw number on the inside, this year she’s outside. I don't know if it’s going to change but maybe it’s a bit better (the Arc) this year."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.