Stephane Pasquier happy to ride Sosie in Arc de Triomphe

In the end the retained rider for Wertheimer et Frere has opted for the former, second last season under Pasquier while Guyon was on Sosie back in fourth.

“For me it's easier – I don’t have to be in Maxime Guyon’s place because these are two very good horses. Last year the ground was a bit deep, and I don’t think this year will be as soft," Pasquier told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He ran a very good race Sosie last year, has a good draw and I’m happy to be riding him."