Step up in trip in Paris a possibility for Rogue Millennium

The Tom Clover-trained four-year-old was a 12/1 chance for the Group One on her sixth start of a successful season in which she has only once been out of the top three for owners The Rogues Gallery.

A Group Two winner in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Dubawi was then fifth when stepping up a grade on soft ground in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Conditions at Leopardstown were more to her liking, however, and she showed a brilliant turn of foot to accelerate away in pursuit of Tahiyra – the 5-6 favourite and a multiple Group One winner.

Rogue Millennium was a length and quarter behind when the line came, a valiant run in defeat and a performance that may inspire a step back up in trip.

“She’s taken us on a terrific journey, she’s given us some fantastic days,” said Clover.

“After the race we were a little bit disappointed but we shouldn’t be, the form was so strong, there were a few little things that didn’t go in her favour but I loved seeing her on that quick ground. She showed a terrific turn of foot and we were as happy as you could be after finishing second.

"You win a maiden and then you want to win a Listed race, you do that and you want to win a Group race, then you want Group One black type.

"You always want more, but we’re thrilled with her. It was a fantastic day and she ran a great race. I suppose what’s exciting is that she’s a filly that still looks like she’s improving and that’s great to see. She’s so game, she tries her heart out and she loves the game.”