Saffie Osborne will join Ryan Moore, William Buick and Dylan Browne McMonagle as part of a stellar line-up for the 2026 LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley Racecourse in Hong Kong on Wednesday December 9.

Moore is currently the leading rider in the LONGINES World’s Best Jockey standings, while Buick lies in third, and James McDonald, Mickael Barzalona and Zac Purton, who make up the top five in the current standings, are also set to feature. Adding further class to the roster are Rachel King, Christophe Lemaire and Joao Moreira. Of the line-up, Moore, Purton, Barzalona, Moreira and Lemaire are previous winners of the LONGINES IJC, with Moore and Purton each three-time victors of the event. Buick was the joint runner-up last year, whilst King claimed third in the 2023 LONGINES IJC. The LONGINES IJC is the most prestigious jockey challenge in the world and the most lucrative for the winning rider. The four races are worth a combined HK$7.5 million (approx. £720,000) in prizemoney. Meanwhile, a total bonus prize fund of HK$1 million (approx. £96,000) for the most successful riders will be split three ways, with the winner set to receive HK$600,000 (approx. £58,000), HK$250,000 (approx. £24,000) being awarded to second place and HK$150,000 (approx. £14,000) to third. With Purton assured of his spot as reigning Hong Kong Champion Jockey and a clear leader in this season’s championship, the final two berths on the 12-rider roster for the LONGINES IJC will go to the leading homegrown rider and the highest-ranked eligible rider in the Hong Kong standings at the selection cut-off date, which follows the race meeting on Wednesday, 25 November. Andrew Harding, Executive Director of Racing at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “The 2026 edition of the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship is shaping to be one of our best, featuring Ryan Moore, James McDonald, William Buick, Mickael Barzalona and our champion Zac Purton. To have the current top five in the LONGINES World’s Best Jockey rankings taking part in the IJC says everything necessary about the quality of this year’s competition. “I’m especially pleased to welcome Saffie Osborne for the first time. She is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best up-and-coming young riders anywhere in the world, and she captured the imagination of racing fans all over the world this year with her history-making victory in the Group 1 St. Leger. To also have Irish Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, as well as Rachel King, Christophe Lemaire and Joao Moreira, rounds out the international competitors perfectly. “With this star-studded line-up and the iconic and spectacular Happy Valley racecourse as the setting we have all the ingredients for a thrilling night of great sport.” Debutant Osborne was recently crowned winner of the 2026 World Pool Jockeys’ Championship on British Champions Day at Ascot, after riding 13 winners on 2026 World Pool racedays in Great Britain and Ireland. Last month the 24-year-old became the first female jockey to win a British Classic when Highwayman claimed the 250th G1 St. Leger at Doncaster Racecourse. She is also a two-time Shergar Cup winner and captained Team Great Britain & Ireland to victory over Team Hong Kong this year.

Happy Valley as the sun sets

Moore, last year’s LONGINES IJC champion, currently holds the top spot in the LONGINES World’s Best Jockey standings, winning seven of the top 100 Group 1 races so far this year. He recently claimed the G1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, and is a three-time LONGINES IJC winner (2009, 2010 & 2025). Among his career honours was being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2026 Birthday Honours for services to horse racing and to British sport. He was inducted into British Racing's Hall of Fame earlier this month. McDonald, Buick and Barzalona have all won Group 1 races this month. McDonald, a three-time LONGINES World’s Best Jockey Award winner (2022, 2024 & 2025), won the G1 King Charles III Stakes aboard Autumn Glow. He became the most successful jockey in Australian racing history this year by surpassing Damien Oliver’s all‑time record of 129 Group 1 wins with his 130th earlier this year. He is second in the current LONGINES World’s Best Jockey standings, claiming 10 of the top 100 Group 1 races. He claimed a 10th Sydney jockeys’ title (including eight in succession) in the 2025/26 season. Two-time British Champion Jockey Buick is no stranger to Hong Kong. He finished joint-second in last year’s LONGINES IJC, winning the first leg of the series with Bunta Baby. Buick is Godolphin’s leading rider and has formed a formidable partnership with Ombudsman, winning the G1 Champion Stakes at Ascot this month. He has amassed 130 Group 1 winners, and his glittering career highlights span the European Classics as well as major successes at Royal Ascot. Barzalona, the 2024 LONGINES IJC champion, is also riding high in 2026, having recently won a second consecutive G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Daryz. He also enjoyed plenty of success this year with 2025 G1 Japan Cup winner Calandagan, adding two more Group 1 wins to the horse’s tally. Another notable Group 1 winner in 2026 is Rayif, victor of the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and the Prix Jacques Le Marois.

Mickael Barzalona celebrates an IJC victory