Stefano Cherchi taken to hospital with head injury after Canberra fall

The Italian jockey has ridden over 100 winners in the UK, with the majority of his success coming aboard horses trained by fellow countryman Marco Botti, the man who provided his most recent mount in Britain at Chelmsford in November.

The 23-year-old, who switched to Australia earlier in the year, was one of three jockeys to come to grief in the Affinity Electrical Technologies Class 1 Plate, with the fall of Cherchi’s mount Hasime causing both Jeff Penza and Shaun Guymer to also be unseated.

Both Penza and Guymer were relatively unharmed, but Cherchi received medical treatment at the track before being transferred to hospital.

The New South Wales Jockeys Association posted on X, formerly twitter: “Following a fall at Canberra today, Stefano Cherchi has sustained a head injury and internal bleeding.

“Stefano has been transported to Canberra Hospital, where doctors will assess the full extent of the injuries.

“We pray for Stefano.”

Cherchi partnered 38 winners for Botti while in the UK, with the Newmarket handler one of those to take to social media hoping for good news.

He said: “The whole yard is saddened by the news this morning. Stefano has sustained serious injuries in a race fall in Australia.

“Thoughts and prayers are with @SC_Cherchi and his family.”

Those sentiments were echoed by fellow HQ trainer Amy Murphy – who also used Cherchi aboard her string – and she said: “As you can imagine we are shocked to wake up to this news this morning, our hopes and prayers are firmly with @SC_Cherchi.

“We are all thinking of him, Australia has never felt so far away. Stay strong and find the strength I know you have to be ok.”