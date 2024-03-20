Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stefano Cherchi
Stefano Cherchi

Stefano Cherchi taken to hospital with head injury after Canberra fall

By Sporting Life
11:44 · WED March 20, 2024

Stefano Cherchi sustained a head injury and internal bleeding following a fall while riding at Canberra in Australia.

The Italian jockey has ridden over 100 winners in the UK, with the majority of his success coming aboard horses trained by fellow countryman Marco Botti, the man who provided his most recent mount in Britain at Chelmsford in November.

The 23-year-old, who switched to Australia earlier in the year, was one of three jockeys to come to grief in the Affinity Electrical Technologies Class 1 Plate, with the fall of Cherchi’s mount Hasime causing both Jeff Penza and Shaun Guymer to also be unseated.

Both Penza and Guymer were relatively unharmed, but Cherchi received medical treatment at the track before being transferred to hospital.

The New South Wales Jockeys Association posted on X, formerly twitter: “Following a fall at Canberra today, Stefano Cherchi has sustained a head injury and internal bleeding.

“Stefano has been transported to Canberra Hospital, where doctors will assess the full extent of the injuries.

“We pray for Stefano.”

Cherchi partnered 38 winners for Botti while in the UK, with the Newmarket handler one of those to take to social media hoping for good news.

He said: “The whole yard is saddened by the news this morning. Stefano has sustained serious injuries in a race fall in Australia.

“Thoughts and prayers are with @SC_Cherchi and his family.”

Those sentiments were echoed by fellow HQ trainer Amy Murphy – who also used Cherchi aboard her string – and she said: “As you can imagine we are shocked to wake up to this news this morning, our hopes and prayers are firmly with @SC_Cherchi.

“We are all thinking of him, Australia has never felt so far away. Stay strong and find the strength I know you have to be ok.”

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo