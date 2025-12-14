Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham the ideal end-game for Kabral Du Mathan

The progressive five-year-old created a major impression on his stable debut for Skelton at Haydock last month when routing his rivals on his first start over two miles and three furlongs in a valuable handicap hurdle.

Following that success the Neil and Alfie Smith-owned gelding was hit with a 14lb hike in the weights by the handicapper, forcing Skelton to look at taking aim at graded races.

With Kabral Du Mathan having improved for his first outing beyond two miles in Britain, Skelton feels he can take the extra furlong in his stride on January 1 in the two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two.

Speaking from Cheltenham on Saturday, Skelton said: “Kabral Du Mathan is going to come here for the Relkeel Hurdle. I think two and a half miles is an acceptable distance for now.

“He won really well at Haydock Park, but he left handicaps behind after that obviously.

"Let’s hope he is now good enough for the next level now. We think, on what we have seen, he possibly is. We are going to incrementally rather than go all in and I think two and a half miles here is a good stepping-stone.”