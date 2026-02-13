Stattler books Cheltenham ticket as Patrick Mullins rides him to Fakenham success

Patrick Mullins rode his first winner at Fakenham as former Closutton resident Stattler won the William Bulwer Long Memorial Open Hunters' Chase.
Now with Faye Bramley in Lambourn, the 11-year-old ultimately won in a canter at odds of 4/6 as he stayed on strongly after stalking the leaders throughout.
Bramley said: "He had almost two years off the track and he has just taken a long time to get fit, however we thought he would still win at Hereford but he didn't.
"Now he is fit he has come back to life and we were very confident coming here today.
"It's a very sharp track around here for him, but we thought his class might just nick it and it did.
"I could see he looked a bit uncomfortable at points, but Patrick said he liked the daylight and every time he got daylight down the inside he picked up again.
"His stamina has come through and he has ended up winning well in the end.
"He will now head to Cheltenham for the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival as that was the whole idea of coming here to get qualified for that."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.