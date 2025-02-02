State Man won the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival | report and replay

From there it was race over with the three remaining rivals not in the class of State Man and he duly negotiated the remaining obstacles with the minimum of fuss.

The mare set off in front with State Man in close attendance in contrast to the other three runners. It looked like being a fascinating cat and mouse duel only for Lossiemouth to get four out all wrong under Danny Mullins, riding her for just the second time, and she took a heavy fall, nearly bringing down State Man.

State Man has made the Leopardstown Grade One contest his own but was sent off at 5/4 with stablemate Lossiemouth the 8/11 favourite.

Nick Luck grabbed a quick word with a pre-occupied Willie Mullins soon after the race and Mullins broke off to speak to Lossiemouth's owner Rich Ricci who confirmed that she was okay.

"It was going to be a hell of a race," said Mullins. "Both jockeys went out to do what they wanted to do and I didn't interfere with them; it was going to be a hell of a race."

Mullins spoke again to Racing TV after the seventh race and was asked for an update on El Fabiolo [fell in the Dublin Chase] and Lossiemouth and was able to give a positive update, replying: "All good. I haven't heard any bad news."

On Lossiemouth he said: "Someone said she just galloped straight into it, not like her, and I actually think the way she was jumping she was just about to catch State Man out because State Man was taking off with her and she was coming out a good half length or length in front at times and I thought she might knock him, I didn't dream that she was going to fall.

"I was very happy with both of them [up until then]. To me, State Man was just getting a nice lead. He [Townend] was very happy, he was getting a good lead and that's no problem for him."

Mullins went on to confirm that Lossiemouth remains on course for a tilt at the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, adding: "Unless Rich thinks differently, we're happy to go for the Champion Hurdle."